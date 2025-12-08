Jasmine Crockett Just Made a Huge Move–How Will It Pan Out?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announced on Monday that she is running for U.S. Senate after weeks of speculation.

The lawmaker, known for her fiery rhetoric and lack of any real substance, has become a darling on the left because of her frequent clashes with high-profile figures on the right.

From The Texas Tribune:

Crockett is joining a field that already includes Austin state Rep. James Talarico, also known as a strong communicator and for his progressive brand of Christianity. But her path was made easier by fellow Dallasite Colin Allred’s decision to exit the Senate race, which he announced early Monday morning. Both Allred, the 2024 Democratic nominee, and Talarico had been running for months, with Allred launching his campaign in July, followed by Talarico in September. The primary is March 3. But as Crockett began to move closer to a bid, she called both Allred and Talarico to discuss her internal polling of the race, and the prospect of forming a slate. That did not pan out; a similar effort to divide up the marquee statewide offices over the summer also failed, with too many candidates drawn to the Senate race over other contests such as governor and attorney general. Crockett was expected to formally announce her Senate campaign at an event scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The Texas Democratic Party added her early Monday afternoon to a list of candidates who have filed for the 2026 primaries. Despite joining the field late, Crockett poses a clear threat to Talarico, having outperformed him in public polling of the Democratic electorate this fall. She had $4.6 million in cash on hand at last count.

DALLAS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett launches bid for U.S. Senate in Texas, looking to flip a Republican-held seat. pic.twitter.com/LUuZc6k3px — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2025

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the news in a post on X in which he said the lawmaker is “about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district, her base & her values.”

“She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate,” he continued. “The Texas political cemetery is filled with blow hards like her who have no idea what it’s like to run statewide. Looking forward to watching the circus-- and KEEPING the US Senate seat red. On the bright side for her, maybe she’ll end up with a job on The View”

Jasmine Crockett about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district, her base & her values.



She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate.



The Texas political cemetery is filled with… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 7, 2025

Colin Allred announced on the same day that he was dropping out of the race.

Collin Allred explains why he stepped out of the TX Senate race for Jasmine Crockett:



“I’ve always tried to take my ego out of how I approach public service."



Translation: The party told me to get the hell out of the way. pic.twitter.com/xNXaMzRtxs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

Crockett has made headlines on numerous occasions for her outlandish statements. Recently, she came under fire for lying about Republican politicians and organizations receiving donations from sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Even when it was revealed that the donor was a different person with the same name, she doubled down on the lie.

A University of Houston-Texas Southern University survey of likely Democratic primary voters showed Crockett leading the field with 31 percent support. She was followed by Beto O’Rourke and James Talarico at 25 percent each.

