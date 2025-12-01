Jasmine Crockett Did What Democrats Do When Caught Lying

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX doubled down on her lie about Republican politicians and organizations receiving money from sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

While defending Del. Stacey Plasket (D-VI) for texting with Epstein during a 2019 hearing, Crockett claimed several high-profile Republicans had taken money from the sex trafficker. The problem: It was a different person with the same name.

To put it simply, Crockett lied, and now she is trying desperately to defend it.

During a Sunday appearance on MS Now, the host confronted her about the debacle.

“You made a little bit of news last week when you mistakenly accused Liesel and other Republicans of accepting money from Jeffrey Epstein, but it was a different Jeffrey Epstein, according to the financial records. Do you want to- I don't want to give you the opportunity to amend that?” the host asked?

“I have no amendment. When I was on the floor, for those that don't know how it works, basically, they decided to bring this privileged motion up, and they decided that they wanted to kick Stacey off of her committees because Stacey had received- Stacey Plaskett. Stacey Plaskett because she had received a donation from Jeffrey Epstein,” Crockett replied.

I had maybe 20 minutes. We researched the FEC, and because I like to speak with specificity, that's what comes with being an attorney. I made clear that there was a Jeffrey Epstein They knew on the other side that I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research, especially since that particular one that Lee Zeldin got up or about was specifically out of the New York area. We know that he was of that area. This obviously was not done post-Jeffrey Epstein's life. I made sure that I said a Jeffrey Epstein.

The host pressed the matter, noting that Crockett was “trying to insinuate that it was a deeper-”

“Oh, I absolutely was insinuating that it could be possible,” Crockett interjected.

Jasmine Crockett - confronted by MS NOW about her lies that Republicans took donations from Jeffrey Epstein - gives an incoherent minute long response.



CROCKETT: "I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research."



Truly Low IQ 🤡 pic.twitter.com/GHysONixDv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2025

Crockett’s lie backfired so spectacularly that even CNN called her out on it. Host Kaitlan Collins pointed out that the Epstein who donated to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin when he was serving in Congress was not the sex trafficker.

“I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein,” Crockett said, hoping to convince the audience that she was not trying to deceive the public.

“Because they decided to spring this on us in real-time, I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen because I knew that they didn't even try go through the FEC. My team, what they did is they Googled, and that is specifically why I said, ‘Hey, Jeffrey Epstein,’” she added.

Perhaps now Crockett might be more careful when she’s telling obvious lies. When you throw out a falsehood that can be easily debunked, the only result will be embarrassment.

