Minneapolis Mayor Ascends to a New Form of Pandering When Defending Illegal Immigrants

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vowed to protect illegal immigrants after it was reported that the Trump administration plans to ramp up immigration enforcement operations in the city.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Frey addressed threats from the White House to cut funding if the city refused to support President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Frey then spoke in Somali saying, “To our Somali community, we love you and we stand with you” and that Minneapolis “is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country.”

BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vows NO cooperation with ICE amid Trump admin’s Somali crackdown then switches to Somali mid-speech



Past: Cringe dancing at Somali fest, sham tears at George Floyd funeral (reelected on it). Shameless pandering pic.twitter.com/eKYrd8JZD9 — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) December 2, 2025

The mayor confirmed that local law enforcement would not aid federal authorities in apprehending illegal immigrants. He said the city “will continue to be a safe haven for undocumented immigrants, for our trans community, regardless of who you are or wheree you come from, Minneapolis is a place where you should be proud to call home.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday slammed the administration, saying “pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”

We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime. But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem. https://t.co/Y3vd0tLRmG — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 2, 2025

A New York Times report published on Tuesday outlined the administration’s plans for Minneapolis:

The Trump administration is launching an intensive immigration enforcement operation primarily targeting hundreds of undocumented Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, according to an official with knowledge of the operation and documents obtained by The New York Times. The move comes as President Trump has fixated on Somalis living in the United States, using increasingly inflammatory language to attack them. He stepped up his rhetoric in the wake of last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, even though the man suspected in the attack is an Afghan national. The directive for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., came immediately after Mr. Trump’s remarks. The effort, which is beginning this week, focuses largely on Somalis with final deportation orders who are living in the Twin Cities, though the official said that others who are still seeking legal status could be swept up as well. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing operation. The plan calls for the deployment of so-called strike teams, which are made up of ICE officers, agents and other federal officials. Roughly 100 officers and agents from around the country have been brought in for the operation, the official said.

Advertisement

Minneapolis is home to about 56,000 immigrants from Somalia. Recent reports revealed that Somalian groups hatched a scheme to funnel taxpayer funds to a radical Islamic terrorist group in Somalia.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.