Here's What Georgia Voters Think of Majorie Taylor Greene After Resignation Announcement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sent shockwaves through the political realm when she announced that she was resigning in January.

In a video posted on X, she explained that she made her decision amid her feud with President Donald Trump and realizing that Congress was not serious about pushing the MAGA agenda.

Greene’s break with the president has ignited debate in Republican and conservative circles, with many speculating that it reveals an ever-widening rift in the right.

Many in the MAGA world have criticized Greene for pushing back against the president on issues like foreign policy and the Epstein files. But it appears she still enjoys a level of support from Republicans in her state, according to a New York Times report.

As blindsided voters grappled Saturday with what might have driven Ms. Greene’s decision, many of them were confident that it was not a lack of support from her district. “I feel like she has stood her ground,” said Meredith Rosson, 43, a paralegal and the chairwoman of the Republican Party in Chattooga County, a rural area hugging the Alabama border.

The local Republican Party in Greene’s district indicated that she still has their support.

But what has perhaps been most striking is that, in a part of the country where the president has deeply entrenched support, many Republicans are defying him by refusing to abandon Ms. Greene. On Friday night, the local chapter of the Republican Party in Floyd County issued a statement affirming its “unwavering support” for Ms. Greene, praising her for working “tirelessly to support the needs and views of her constituents.” But the county party, like many Republicans who agreed with it, stressed that it was trying to strike a balance. “Our support of Rep. Greene does not in any way, however, diminish our total support for President Trump,” the statement said.

Brandon Pledger, a local business owner, told The Times that Greene realized “I need to do what’s right for my community and for people who are mostly in the middle ground.”

He also praised her for being willing to criticize Democrats and her own party.

Ms. Greene tapped into a swirling frustration both deeper and more intangible than disagreements over individual issues. Mr. Pledger and others said they believed she was speaking to a sense that elected officials were more inclined to enforce political divisions than to solve daunting problems facing the country. “You have to be far left, or you have to be far right,” Mr. Pledger said. “What happened to us — normal people, who just work every day, take care of our family, take care of our kids, pump out 10 to 12 hours and go home?”

However, some of her supporters are not happy with her at the moment. A onetime supporter said, "Whens he went on 'The View,' she really lost me."

Another Republican voter agreed with Trump characterization of Greene as a "traitor," saying that she indeed was a traitor, "not to the country, but to the Republican Party, and to what we're trying to accomplish as a party."

The details of the article are anecdotal as there is no polling data on reactions to Greene’s departure and her break with Trump. Moreover, Greene has not yet indicated whether she will seek a different political office. In her announcement, she explained her disillusionment with Congress and the toxic nature of political discourse in America. She noted that she faced ongoing threats to her safety.

