Trump Is Suing the Crap Out of This News Outlet

President Donald Trump is suing the BBC over a deceptively edited video aimed at making it appear that he incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

A whistleblower recently exposed the network's decision to edit Trump’s Jan. 6 speech in a way that gives the impression that he told his supporters to riot at the Capitol building on that day.

During an interview on Fox News, he was asked whether he would be filing a lawsuit against the network.

“Well, I guess I have to. Why not?” Trump replied. “Because they defrauded the public, and they've admitted it, and their top echelon-Director General and the CEO both resigned. This is within one of our great allies.”

The president further stated that the BBC made the speech “sound radical.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday confirmed that Trump is suing the BBC if it does not retract and apologize for deceptively editing the video of the president’s speech.

“So does the President feel that the network is taking the situation seriously? Does he believe that they've shown sufficient regret? Does this strain the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister? And given that the organization is publicly funded, is the President prepared to bankrupt the BBC in his pursuit of truth and justice?” a reporter asked.

“The President has made it very clear that this is a leftist propaganda machine that is unfortunately subsidized by British taxpayers, and he thinks that's extremely unfortunate for the great people of the United Kingdom and Great Britain,” Leavitt answered.

I think that the President was deeply concerned by the editing, the purposeful and dishonest editing of his speech that was so clearly fake news. And he rightfully coined that term many years ago. And this is a classic example of that. We see it in the United States all the time. We see it now in the United Kingdom. As you know, the President's external legal counsel has filed a lawsuit against the BBC.

Superb! @GBNEWS get the *first question* at the White House briefing and use it to ask about the BBC.



Karoline Leavitt: 'The President is very clear. The BBC is a leftist propaganda machine that is unfortunately subsidised by British taxpayers'.



Spot on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fOZCD2SXlA — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 12, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 The fake news BBC was just caught doctoring President Trumps speech on January 6th



Watch as they deceptively portray Trump clipping parts together that do NOT go together



THEY SHOULD BE SUED INTO OBLIVION pic.twitter.com/vCcayuPWFu — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 3, 2025

The bombshell report about the BBC’s deceptive editing triggered a widespread backlash against the network. Key leadership members resigned. Other reports bashed the network over its blatantly biased coverage of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

USAID is BBC Media Action’s single biggest donor, other than the British government itself. BBC Media Action is the BBC’s giant pool of free money to pay hundreds of other media outlets to produce slop and amplify stories aligned with the BBC. https://t.co/dHlsBqGgof pic.twitter.com/hh1DGxXmHG — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 13, 2025

I’m no lawyer, but this case seems pretty clear to me. It’s obvious the footage was edited to make it seem that Trump was calling for violence at the U.S. Capitol building. It is similar to how CNN and other left-wing outlets perpetuated the “fine people” hoax in which they cut out part of Trump’s remarks to reporters to create the illusion that he was referring to white supremacists and nazis as “fine people.”

It will be nice to see the BBC held accountable. But can we do the other legacy media outlets next, please?

