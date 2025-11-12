You Won't Guess What This Photograph Caught Andrew Cuomo Doing on Election Night

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just reminded the nation why his last term was cut short.

Pictures circulating on social media show Cuomo kissing Rita Glavin, the attorney who represented him in his sexual harassment case, on the cheek while holding her face. This happened during an election night party.

Glavin told reporters she was congratulating the former governor on his hard-fought but ill-fated campaign to become New York City’s next mayor.

After working closely together for years, Glavin said she was congratulating Cuomo on a hard-fought campaign as they were being jostled in a packed crowd full of well-wishers on election night. — Ben Oreskes (@boreskes) November 12, 2025

This is exactly what his alleged victims accused him of. Their lawsuits included allegations of unwanted touching, groping, kissing, and making sexually suggestive comments. The New York Attorney General’s office conducted an investigation into Cuomo 2021 that revealed he had engaged in this pattern of behavior for years.

The Justice Department found that Cuomo had harassed 13 women between 2013 and 2021. His office even retaliated against at least four of them when they spoke up.

just saw these photos from Andrew Cuomo’s election night party and…jesus christ lol pic.twitter.com/qAGVfku7LI — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 11, 2025

Ironically enough, Glavin, a former federal prosecutor, was Cuomo’s principal defense attorney. She was paid $5.68 million in taxpayer funds to defend the beleaguered former governor. The attorney made headlines for publicly and directly challenging his accusers — even after the rest of his allies had abandoned him.

The attorney blasted Attorney General Letitia James’ report, calling it “deeply flawed, inaccurate, biased, and misleading. She said the attorney general “purposely omits key evidence” and was politically motivated.

Glavin also sought to discredit several accusers and viciously attacked them in the media. She even went so far as to seek the gynecological records of Charlotte Bennett, one of the women accusing the former governor of sexual harassment.

The attorney continues to represent Cuomo in other legal matters. She filed a defamation lawsuit notice against Bennett in December 2024.

Zohran Mamdani, who won the mayoral race, used the allegations to great effect against Cuomo during the debate. He noted that Cuomo “spent more than $20 million in taxpayer funds to defend yourself, all while describing these allegations as entirely political” and “even gone so far as to legally go after these women.”

After all the issues Cuomo has had, you would think he would know better than to engage in the same behavior that resulted in his being forced to resign in 2021. And to do it on camera, no less. Despite his constant contention that he was innocent, the fact that he feels so comfortable behaving this way shows that he still has not learned his lesson.

