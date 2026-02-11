VIP
Norwegian Olympian: I Won the Bronze. Also, I Cheated on My Girlfriend
Justice Department Wanted Michigan’s Voters’ Data — a Judge Had Other Ideas
Senate Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Fight to Protect Sanctuary Cities
Iran Is Preparing for a US Airstrike – Here's What Trump Is Saying
Antifa Is Now Targeting Moderate Congressional Democrats in Washington State
Man's Best Friend: Mystery Dog Helps Louisville Police Find Missing Toddler
Sen. Alex Padilla Gets Dragged for Sharing a Letter From Detained Migrant Child
The January Jobs Report Is Here
TX State Rep. Harrison Calls for Gene Wu to Be Stripped of Committee...
VIP
West Virginia Senate Has Good News on Gun Rights for Legal Adults Under...
Mamdani Asks State Lawmakers to Approve a Two Percent Tax on the Wealthy...
Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing
Justice Jackson Defends Her Grammys Appearance
Steve Hilton Promises a ‘Political Revolution’ in California, and He’s Leading in the...
Tipsheet

OSU Just Hired an Assistant Professor of What?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Angie Wang, File

There's been a problem in higher education for quite some time. Colleges and universities are less interested in educating people than they are indoctrinating them into woke, Leftist ideologies. At the same time, bloated administrative staff and government-backed student loans have made tuition costs (and student loan debt) skyrocket. It's a recipe for disaster, but academica doesn't seem keen on changing any time soon.

Advertisement

At Ohio State University (OSU), for example, they recently hired an Assistant Professor of Black Sexualities. 

Zalika U. Ibraorimi, who has "she/they" pronouns, has some interesting areas of expertise, including "Black Sexual Logics," "Dark Black Study," "Anti-Blackness," and "Black Digital Intimacy."

OSU describes Ibraorimi as "an antidisciplinary artist" (someone who deliberately rejects traditional artistic categories) and wrote that "she engages Black material and digital publics as landscapes to trace the Human sexual geographies between the relation of the Black femme and spectator."

Um, what?

As Salier pointed out, Ibraorimi was hired because the Mellon Foundation gave OSU almost $3 million to "transform" the Department of African American and African studies.

Recommended

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

ACADEMIA OHIO STUDENT LOANS WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

"By expanding its faculty, recruiting graduate students and strengthening community partnerships, the department will build on its rich 50-year history at Ohio State," said Melissa L. Gilliam, executive vice president and provost.

And Ibraorimi isn't going anywhere any time soon, with OSU vowing to fund all these positions "in perpetuity."

The Mellon Foundation's grant was used in the job posting for the "Assistant Professor of Black Sexualities" position.

Sailer says such grants from the country's largest funder of the humanities, "sets the tone at universities everywhere" and that it "ultimately weakens academia."

Advertisement

Weakening academia is the point.

It's all word salad. Dozens of words that say and mean absolutely nothing.

Pretty much.

That was a missed opportunity.

According to OSU's public salary records, Ibaorimi earns a salary of $83,000 per year.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face? It's All on Video. Matt Vespa
Justice Department Wanted Michigan’s Voters’ Data — a Judge Had Other Ideas Jeff Charles
The Clintons Are So Over Byron York
Fraud Nation John Stossel
Steve Hilton Promises a ‘Political Revolution’ in California, and He’s Leading in the Polls Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement