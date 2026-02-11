You Won't Believe What Iran's President Just Said About His Regime Murdering Protesters

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a rare apology for the regime’s bloody crackdown on protesters because apparently, he thinks the world is stupid enough to buy it.

On the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought the current regime to power, he gave a speech in which he said the government is “ashamed before the people” and vowed to provide assistance to those who were harmed in the violence.

He touted renewed nuclear talks with the United States as a path toward easing sanctions and tensions, according to multiple reports.

Pezeshkian addressed the victims of the regime’s vicious campaign against them, saying his administration understands the “great sorrow” that the victims and their families felt as a result of the regime’s actions. He said government officials were “obligated to assist all those who were harmed,” Arab News Japan reported.

“We are not seeking confrontation with the people,” Pezeshkian said. However, he stopped short of explicitly acknowledging the role the regime’s security forces played in the massacres and mass detentions. Instead, he blamed “Western propaganda” and the nation’s “enemies” for exploiting the unrest.

Iranian President Pezeshkian:



We welcome protest. We consider protest to be a blessing. We have a duty to listen to these protests.



However, we are disgusted by destruction, vandalism, killing, and arson. No true Iranian takes up arms to kill another Iranian. No Iranian sets… pic.twitter.com/Wie7snObn4 — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 11, 2026

Pezeshkian said the recent nuclear talks with Washington in Oman are a “good opportunity” for a “mutually acceptable” solution to the impasse between the two nations. He affirmed that Iran is “not seeking nuclear weapons” and is “ready for any kind of verification” of this promise.

On the other side, Jewish Insider reported that the White House said the talks were “very good,” with President Donald Trump saying Tehran “wants to make a deal very badly” and intimated he might be willing to accept a narrow agreement focusing only on Iran’s nuclear program.

However, Trump has repeatedly threatened the regime with military intervention if it continued murdering protesters and refused to stop its nuclear program. He sent a naval strike force to the Persian Gulf, which raised speculation about potential airstrikes that might result in the overthrow of the regime.

No I'm not ready to move on from the fact that in 2026 a government massacred 40,000 of its own unarmed people who went out to protest.



That happened in Iran.



Just a month ago.



This regime must not be allowed to remain. — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) February 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s government is still reeling from weeks of unrest that started in late December when Iranians took to the streets to express their anger at rampant inflation and human rights abuses.

Pezeshkian’s apology may as well have come with a sales pitch for prime oceanfront property in Idaho. It’s clear the Iranian president is doing a bit of damage control, hoping that maybe a few people might forgive the regime’s atrocities against civilians.

It doesn’t appear to be working. Iranians are still protesting in the streets. Iran is still facing possible military action from the United States. It’s too early to predict whether this could be the end of the regime. But it is clear that it is in the worst position it has been in since it seized power 44 years ago.

