Progressive Podcaster Celebrates Mamdani's Win by Bashing 'Crusty White People'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 05, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Progressive podcaster and boxed wine aficionado Jennifer Welch went on yet another “I’m better than other White people” tirade at a celebration of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s victory.

Welch was speaking with Democratic shill Medhi Hasan during the celebration. After allegedly consuming gallons and gallons of Franzia she noted, “If it was all White people here right now, they would be boring as s**t.”

She said she has “grown up in those circles” and that “Everybody needs some spice because of color in their lives.”

“That's the coolest thing about America. It is the coolest thing about it. Americans have no culture except for multicultural,” she continued as Hasan replied, “well said.”

Welch added: “We need to teach people how to embrace that. These crusty White people, they can learn how to embrace it.”

Welch is a co-host of the I’ve Had It podcast in which she and her partner scream like banshees about how White people are horrible (except her) and the government is not sufficiently intrusive in our lives. She started the podcast after gaining notoriety on the Bravo reality show, Sweet Home Oklahoma.

Welch is known for getting clicks by making incendiary comments about Republican voters and political figures. She recently launched into an unhinged rant against Vice President JD Vance and supporters of the MAGA movement. “We cannot lose our democracy to these f****** dorks,” she said during a conversation with Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor.

“And then you get to JD Vance, who is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn’t do it. He wasn’t fabulous enough. He goes off to Peter Thiel’s gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow,” she continued. “You know, he’d be so much cooler if he’d just come out.” 

I will never understand White progressives who choose to virtue signal by ranting and raving about how awful other White people are. I get that they want to make it appear as if they care about the concerns of minority communities. But most minorities don’t spend this much time thinking about White people and how much they despise them. Folks like Welch seem far more concerned with making it appear as if they “get it” than actually doing something to help Americans.

