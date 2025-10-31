What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Tipsheet

Unhinged Leftist Claims JD Vance Is a 'Failed Drag Queen'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 31, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Podcaster and possible boxed wine aficionado Jennifer Welch seems to have found a niche: Getting attention by making ridiculous and nasty comments about Vice President JD Vance. In fact, she seems rather obsessed with him at the moment.

During a Thursday episode of her podcast, “I’ve Had It,” which probably refers to her love of boxed wine, she spoke with Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor and went on an unhinged rant against the vice president and the MAGA movement.

"I’ve had it with getting beaten by the biggest f*****g losers on the planet," Vietor whined.

He complained about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and other Trump administration officials. 

"I'm so tired of these losers beating us, and there being this perception that MAGA is cool and that that is the ascended part of the culture, and it is just wrong, and it's driving me crazy, and we can't let it happen anymore," he said.

Welch chimed in, "I couldn't agree more. I mean, I always say to pubs, I'm like, we cannot lose our democracy to these f*****g dorks.”

"And then you get to JD Vance, who is a failed drag queen," she continued. "He is a failed drag queen. He wanted to be a drag queen. He couldn't do it. He wasn't fabulous enough. He goes off to Peter Thiel's gay boot camp in Silicon Valley and he comes out like a sociopathic queer-eyed freakshow. You know, he'd be so much cooler if he'd just come out."

Matt Vespa
In other episodes and media appearances, Welch claimed Vance would not defend his Indian-American wife when the racist message shared by Young Republicans in New York surfaced. She has even advocated for banningTrump supporters from Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants, saying they should just “go to Cracker Barrel.”

In another recent episode, Welch touted the “No Kings” rallies and cheered a protester who said she was glad that Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September. She railed against the Democratic Party establishment, saying they needed to get on board with more radical policies and rhetoric against the right.

I have no idea how this woman ever became popular — or why anyone even listens to her. She is the quintessential example of an online influencer who resorts to this rhetoric to get clicks because they have no substance.

But it’s interesting that, as a White progressive female, she is using homosexuality and transgenderism as a pejorative in Vance’s case. I thought these people cared about the LGBTQ community. Why would they use them as a smear when they claim to love them so much? We already know the answer: These people only apply their principles when it benefits them.

