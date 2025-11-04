This Is What John Fetterman Had to Say When Asked Whether He Would Become a Republican

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) does not believe socialism is dominating the Democratic Party even as socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is expected to win the election on Tuesday.

During a Monday appearance with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Fetterman discussed the race and the state of the Democratic Party.

Watters asked Fetterman whether he would become a Republican if socialism ends up taking over the party.

“Socialism might be taking over New York City, you know, tomorrow. But that's certainly not the future of my party,” Fetterman answered. “And remind people that New York City's politics are not a national model. And watch the kinds of campaigns that would encourage him to campaign with him.”

Watters pressed the issue, noting that Fetterman has sided with Republicans on the Schumer shutdown, Israel, and wokeism. “Are you close to becoming a Republican?” he asked.

“No, no. I'd be a terrible Republican,” Fetterman said. “But I'll just be—I'll just be a very—just a very honest Democrat that's not necessarily afraid to push back against some of these views that I just don't agree with. Like, if you, uh—if you can't be a very unapologetically support for Israel, then that's—that's a problem for my party. If you think it's the right thing to shut our government down for any reason, then that should be a problem too.”

The conversation turned the the shutdown, with Watters asking why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refuses to reopen the government.

“ Well, I mean, I really kind of led the charge back in March about, you know, keeping our government open. And I thought I might be the only Democrat, and there was enough people back in March. And I said I'm gonna be right there in September when this comes back, and if I'm the only Democrat, I'll still be there—because it's wrong to shut our government down,” the lawmaker responded.

Fox News' Jesse Watters asks if Sen. John Fetterman would become a Republican if socialism took over the Democratic Party.



“Socialism might be taking over New York City, you know, tomorrow. But that's certainly not the future of my party." pic.twitter.com/vpAu8ZHXxp — Jeff Charles, Head Nogga In Charge🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) November 4, 2025

Current polling shows Mamdani leading former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 46.1 percent to 31.8 percent.

There has already been much speculation about what New York City might look like under an unabashedly socialist mayor. But realistically, this might be an opportunity for the nation to get a glimpse of what socialism looks like in practice. One thing is clear: The Big Apple is in for some tough times ahead.

