He Called the DC National Guard Shootings an 'Unfortunate Incident' – Here's What...
VIP
Students Push New Gun Control Bill to Prevent Gun Theft
FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network
House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos
There Sure are a Lot of Scammers In Black Lives Matter
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party
Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights
Guess Who Once Called for Strikes on Narco-Terrorists
VIP
Jasmine Crockett on Imposing 'Ethical Guidelines' for the Supreme Court
GOP Challenger to Ilhan Omar Says the Rep. Has Deep Ties to the...
Joy Reid Says Jingle Bells is Racist?
DOT Threatens to Pull $73M From NY After an Audit Reveals Over Half...
The Struggle and Hope of Joy
Georgia Man Charged in Federal Dogfighting and COVID-Relief Fraud Case
Tipsheet

Watch this North Carolina School Superintendent Get Roasted for Inappropriate Elementary School Books

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 12, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Democrats have this bizarre and creepy love of putting wildly inappropriate books in school libraries. They say it's for "diversity" and the "inclusion" of LGBTQ issues, and then they scream about "book bans" when parents object and schools remove the books from the shelves.

Advertisement

That's not a book ban, of course, because those books are readily available online and in bookstores, where parents are free to buy them if they want.

And while it's uncomfortable to discuss what these books contain, we have to report what the Left is trying to expose our children to, because it's wrong. In North Carolina, a school superintendent just got roasted for the pornographic books in the schools.

The first book is Santa's Husband, about a Black Santa with a White husband. Amazon describes it as a "fresh twist on Kris Kringle."

Representative Brenden Jones pulled no punches. "This books tells the story of Santa, his husband, and their life at the North Pole," Jones said. "Is this what you're telling the children to read?"

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+

When the superintendent said he didn't know, Jones pounced. "You're the superintendent. You're not aware of what's going on in your school system?" Jones then read from another book. "Some boys have a penis. Not all boys do...may I ask what I can call you?" and then called the book "pure trash." He also held up a book titled "It's Not Rude to be Nude," targeted at four-year-olds.

It's very hard to argue otherwise.

The rampant illiteracy may be the only thing saving this kids from this garbage.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
He Called the DC National Guard Shootings an 'Unfortunate Incident' – Here's What He's Saying Now Jeff Charles
Mega Donor Reveals Broader Hypocrisy of the Democratic Party Amy Curtis
Cry the Beloved Europe? Victor Davis Hanson
Whistleblower Sounds Alarm on Somali Scam in Another State Jeff Charles
Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos Jeff Charles
Advertisement