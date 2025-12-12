Watch this North Carolina School Superintendent Get Roasted for Inappropriate Elementary School Books

Democrats have this bizarre and creepy love of putting wildly inappropriate books in school libraries. They say it's for "diversity" and the "inclusion" of LGBTQ issues, and then they scream about "book bans" when parents object and schools remove the books from the shelves.

That's not a book ban, of course, because those books are readily available online and in bookstores, where parents are free to buy them if they want.

And while it's uncomfortable to discuss what these books contain, we have to report what the Left is trying to expose our children to, because it's wrong. In North Carolina, a school superintendent just got roasted for the pornographic books in the schools.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! North Carolina superintendent gets DECIMATED for giving children p*rnography in school



"NUDE PHOTOS...Do you think it's APPROPRIATE for 4-year-olds to be exposed to naked men and women, and soft p*rn?"



"'This is my v*lva...' 'some boys have a p*nis. Not all boys… pic.twitter.com/8ZAQ3fD3sv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

The first book is Santa's Husband, about a Black Santa with a White husband. Amazon describes it as a "fresh twist on Kris Kringle."

Representative Brenden Jones pulled no punches. "This books tells the story of Santa, his husband, and their life at the North Pole," Jones said. "Is this what you're telling the children to read?"

When the superintendent said he didn't know, Jones pounced. "You're the superintendent. You're not aware of what's going on in your school system?" Jones then read from another book. "Some boys have a penis. Not all boys do...may I ask what I can call you?" and then called the book "pure trash." He also held up a book titled "It's Not Rude to be Nude," targeted at four-year-olds.

This is nothing but LGBTQ grooming. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) December 11, 2025

It's very hard to argue otherwise.

I wonder what the superintendents in Edgewood, Judson and Harlandale districts are showing? Remember, 52% of children cannot read! https://t.co/VrhBSP7l9j — Dr. Báez For Congress (@ThePhDLawyer) December 12, 2025

The rampant illiteracy may be the only thing saving this kids from this garbage.

