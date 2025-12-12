House Democrats Beclown Themselves Again After Releasing 'Bombshell' Epstein Photos

House Democrats released another tranche of photos related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The photos feature several high-profile conservative figures with Epstein.

Advertisement

Democrats likely think this will somehow harm their political opponents. But, as a CNN report suggested, the latest release amounts to a whole lot of nothing piled high on a sesame seed bun.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate Friday showing the many powerful figures in the late sex trafficker’s orbit, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Richard Branson and others. Many of the men have been previously linked to Epstein, though the photos may shed new light on the extent of those relationships. Taken collectively, the 19 images – which the committee said came from Epstein’s estate – reinforce the financier was tied in the past to a wide variety of powerful and high-profile people whose ties to him are now under significant scrutiny. One image released Friday shows what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face; the bowl has a sign saying, “Trump condom $4.50,” and each condom bears an image of Trump’s face with the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!” Another showed Trump with six women with leis whose faces were redacted by the committee. Others included Steve Bannon and Epstein taking a photograph in a mirror; Bill Clinton with Epstein, Maxwell and another couple; and tech billionaire Bill Gates with the former Prince Andrew. Former Harvard President Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz also appeared in pictures from the estate. None of the released images depict any sexual misconduct nor are believed to depict underage girls. It was not immediately clear when or where they were taken, or by whom.

🚨🚨🚨House Democrats release new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.



But there's nothing that anyone's going to care about. Still no evidence of who was involved in Epstein's sex trafficking operation. pic.twitter.com/9cn4Hh78qF — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 12, 2025

To put it simply, Democrats are clearly not serious about releasing any information the public actually wants. Instead, they are trying to weaponize the information because they are desperate to score cheap political points against Republicans.

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia (D-42) released a statement claiming the latest drop featured “over 95,000 photos, including images of the wealthy and powerful men who spent time with Jeffrey Epstein.”

He further contended that the “disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

But Democrats are only releasing the information they think could damage Trump and his supporters. A spokesperson for the committee said Democrats are “cherry-picking photos and making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump.”

Advertisement

Of course they are. That’s all the Epstein matter is about for them. Remember, when former President Joe Biden was in office, none of these people demanded the release of the Epstein Files. Then, after January 20 of this year, they suddenly became interested in the issue.

Democrats couldn’t care less that the public wants to know who was actually involved with Epstein’s sex trafficking operations. To them, this is just another chance to increase their chances of gaining power in the upcoming midterm elections.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!