Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along

For years, conservatives expressed concerns about the mRNA COVID vaccines and the health risks they posed. There was a time when questioning the vaccines or the mandates would get you suspended from social media.

Turns out those critics were right, as new reports show the COVID vaccines can cause heart damage.

NEW - Covid mRNA injections can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack, scientists have found. pic.twitter.com/Ou2ykeocex — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2025

Here's more:

Covid mRNA vaccines can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack, scientists have found. More than 2,000 people in Britain suffered inflammation of the heart [myocarditis] or heart lining [pericarditis] following vaccination, with young men particularly vulnerable. The majority of cardiac problems were caused by mRNA jabs, such as Pfizer and Moderna, which delivered a blueprint of the Covid spike protein to cells. Now Stanford University has found that the immune system can lock on to the foreign RNA from the vaccine, which triggers a fierce response and in some cases can inflame heart cells. It is likely to be a problem with other mRNA jabs, they warn.

The vaccine can induce cytokines, immune signal proteins, that can cause fever, muscle pain, and joint aches in the acute phase following vaccine administration. That can also trigger vaccine-associated myocarditis, which happens in about one out of every 140,000 people after the first dose and the risk rises to one in 32,000. It's more prevalent in males under the age of 30. Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and fever.

Just seems like yesterday we would’ve been permanently suspended for saying this. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 11, 2025

Yes, you would have been.

If only thousands of STEM-smart people had warned of this four years ago ohwait...



We did. — Browning Machine (@BrowningMachine) December 12, 2025

We did. Repeatedly. And they tried to silence us.

We just watched fauci and global governments give the ok to commit crimes against humanity. Genocide.



I want to see people go to prison. Prison is actually too kind for these people. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 11, 2025

The response from the people who pushed this has largely been to shrug and say, "How were we supposed to know?"

People should go to prison for this.



Lots of people. https://t.co/r6hYpkwa1N — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 11, 2025

That's a common refrain.

Yeah I learned this after I got the Pfizer vax and immediately developed heart palpitations that persisted for months



But hey



At least it also didn’t work https://t.co/X5YtHZxYSX — Afterlife Slave Collector (@fleshsimulator) December 12, 2025

It's all so frustrating.

