Turns Out the COVID Vaccine Critics Were Right All Along

December 12, 2025
For years, conservatives expressed concerns about the mRNA COVID vaccines and the health risks they posed. There was a time when questioning the vaccines or the mandates would get you suspended from social media.

Turns out those critics were right, as new reports show the COVID vaccines can cause heart damage.

Covid mRNA vaccines can cause heart damage by triggering immune cells to go on the attack, scientists have found.

More than 2,000 people in Britain suffered inflammation of the heart [myocarditis] or heart lining [pericarditis] following vaccination, with young men particularly vulnerable.

The majority of cardiac problems were caused by mRNA jabs, such as Pfizer and Moderna, which delivered a blueprint of the Covid spike protein to cells.

Now Stanford University has found that the immune system can lock on to the foreign RNA from the vaccine, which triggers a fierce response and in some cases can inflame heart cells. It is likely to be a problem with other mRNA jabs, they warn.

The vaccine can induce cytokines, immune signal proteins, that can cause fever, muscle pain, and joint aches in the acute phase following vaccine administration. That can also trigger vaccine-associated myocarditis, which happens in about one out of every 140,000 people after the first dose and the risk rises to one in 32,000. It's more prevalent in males under the age of 30. Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and fever.

Yes, you would have been.

We did. Repeatedly. And they tried to silence us.

The response from the people who pushed this has largely been to shrug and say, "How were we supposed to know?"

That's a common refrain.

It's all so frustrating.

