Scott Jennings Gives CNN a History Lesson on Voting Rights

Democrats have a very loose grasp on history, which is understandable, because their record on things like civil rights isn't something we'd want to remember, either. But they cannot hide behind that ignorance and use it to inform their current political agenda.

That's why Scott Jennings is such a gem. He was on CNN last night to remind his fellow guest just who it was that once tried to suppress Black votes in America, and a warning about what the future holds if Democrats regain power.

🚨 WOW! Mic drop moment from Scott Jennings after liberal claims on CNN Republicans try to STOP black people from voting 🫳🎤pic.twitter.com/zQvAWvgMFp



“Number one, has anyone ever personally tried to stop you from voting? Answer…no.”



“In this country, I hate to remind you of our… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Guest Ameshia Cross, a Democratic strategist, claimed it was Republicans who tried to suppress the Black vote.

"I don't want to hear anybody say that the REpublican Party has not gone out of its way to keep people who look like me away from the ballot box, because it's painfully untrue. It is something that has been charged in the courts time after time, decade after decade," she said.

If you watch Jennings' face during these segments, you know when he's ready to drop some truth bombs.

"Number one, has anyone ever personally tried to stop you from voting? Answer: No," Jennings said.

"In this country, I hate to remind you of our history, but it was the Democratic Party that tried and tried and tried to suppress black votes in this country, not the Republican Party," Jennings continued.

And then Jennings reminded us what's at stake.

"But the bottom line is Democrats are going to continue to be ruthless," he said. "They’re going to continue to try to gerrymander. They’re going to continue to try to say the president’s delivering illegal orders to mess up our military.”

“Who knows what they’ll do in Washington from here on out. But the bottom line is Republicans tonight didn’t do this redistricting. Democrats are going to keep doing it. And if you’re looking for who the most ruthless, partisan players are, the Democrat Party.”

