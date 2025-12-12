He Called the DC National Guard Shootings an 'Unfortunate Incident' – Here's What He's Saying Now

The congressman who referred to the shootings of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. as an “unfortunate accident” walked back his comments and clarified what he actually meant.

Advertisement

During an appearance on CNN, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson (MI-2) was asked whether he actually believes the shooting was an accident.

“Oh, absolutely not,” Thompson said. “And obviously, let me be clear: I was moving toward the discussion that she could not blame Joe Biden for the situation, because she approved this person’s asylum application. That’s where we were headed. And so the issue is, oh, absolutely—absolutely.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson walks back comments calling the National Guard shooting in DC an "unfortunate accident."



"Let me be clear: I was moving toward the discussion that she could not blame Joe Biden for the situation, because she approved this person’s asylum application." pic.twitter.com/ihoIcG9jff — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 12, 2025

Thompson made the remarks while questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a Thursday hearing. "You think that was an 'unfortunate accident'!? He shot our National Guardsmen in the head,” Noem shot back.

🚨VILE: Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson just referred to the terrorist attack against two National Guardsmen in DC as an "unfortunate accident."



Noem: "You think that was an 'unfortunate accident'!? He shot our National Guardsmen in the head." pic.twitter.com/d8Bpt2xN4J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2025

Thompson faced a deluge of criticism over his characterization of the shooting. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called his comments “infuriating” during an appearance on Fox & Friends. She said the lawmaker “cannot and refuses to directly identify this attack for what it was: a terrorist attack on our own soil, against our National Guard men and women in this case, who are putting their lives on the line.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson walks back comments calling the National Guard shooting in DC an "unfortunate accident."



"Let me be clear: I was moving toward the discussion that she could not blame Joe Biden for the situation, because she approved this person’s asylum application." pic.twitter.com/ihoIcG9jff — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 12, 2025

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who came to the United States in 2021. He has previously served alongside the CIA and the U.S. military against the Taliban before he was granted asylum.

He was admitted on humanitarian parole, a temporary status that allowed him to live and work in the U.S. as he pursued a more permanent legal status.

Advertisement

After living in the country for several years, he applied for asylum in 2024 to remain in the country. His application was granted in April 2025.

Prosecutors say he shouted “allahu akbar” before shooting the two National Guard members. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries while the other is recovering. The suspect has pleaded not guilty.

The authorities have not yet established his motive — at least not publicly. But it is speculated that he was motivated by radical Islamic extremism. It has also been suggested that the Taliban could have coerced him into committing the act by threatening his family members who still reside in Afghanistan.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!