Security Footage Shows Arsonist Torching Gov. Josh Shapiro's Home

Newly released footage shows arson 38-year-old Cody Balmer setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion.

The New York Post published the footage, which shows the entirety of the incident. The suspect can be seen on the outside of the home, hurling incendiary devices through the windows.

The individual then walks to another side of the mansion and throws more incendiary devices, which investigators identified as Molotov cocktails.

Interior cameras show the suspect attempting to kick down several doors on the ground floor. After failing, he tosses some Molotov cocktails on the floor near tables, setting tablecloths ablaze. The footage then shows him leaving the home and walking off the property.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on April 13. Balmer climbed the security fence before carrying out the attack. The governor, his wife, and three of their children, along with 15 guests, were in the home after a Passover Seder.

🚨 Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old man, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, terrorism, 22 counts of arson, aggravated arson, burglary, aggravated assault of Gov. Josh Shapiro, 21 counts of reckless endangerment, and loitering.



The charges stem from an April 13 attack in which… pic.twitter.com/gskZPYA9Hc — American Press 🗽 (@americanspress) October 14, 2025

Everyone managed to escape the building safely. However, the fire caused extensive damage to the home. Balmer later called 911 and identified himself as the perpetrator. He told the authorities that he planned to attack the governor with a hammer if he had the opportunity.

🚨 A man just pleaded guilty to firebombing the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion while Josh Shapiro’s family was sleeping inside.



He scaled the fence. Dodged police. Threw gasoline-filled bottles into the home of a sitting U.S. governor.



This was an attempted political… pic.twitter.com/NlpuzdWg8C — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 14, 2025

This morning, the defendant in the April attack at the Governor's Residence pled guilty to attempting to murder me. He also pled guilty to arson, terrorism, and several other counts.



He targeted my family with acts of violence, and in doing so also targeted the good people of… pic.twitter.com/ZGm9cds5I9 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) October 14, 2025

Balmer pleaded guilty to attempted murder, multiple counts of arson and aggravated arson, burglary, reckless endangerment, and terrorism on October 14. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison under a plea deal. He will be eligible for parole in his 60s.

The incident was one of several instances of political violence against government officials.

