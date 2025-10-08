After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, This State Is Launching an Undercover War on Antifa

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday that he is launching an undercover operation to “infiltrate and uproot leftist terror cells” in the Lone Star State.

The announcement comes after a flurry of Antifa activity in the state — especially against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In a press release, Paxton’s office indicated that the undercover operation is a response “to the political assassination of national hero Charlie Kirk and the disturbing rise of leftist violence across the country.”

“Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people,” Paxton said. “The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead. To that end, I have directed my office to continue its efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells. To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming.”

President Donald Trump, in September, signed an executive order labeling Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization because of its violent activities. This came just after Kirk’s assassination. Paxton indicated that the operation is “building on President Trump’s bold actions.”

BREAKING: I'm launching undercover operations to infiltrate and uproot leftist terror cells in Texas.



Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead. pic.twitter.com/jWorzQ6fRP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 7, 2025

Nine defendants are facing charges related to a July 4 ambush attack against an ICE detention center in Alvarado. Several members of antifa planned and executed the attack. One member used a knife to harm vehicles. Others spray-painted them. The group set off fireworks at the facility, which prompted a response from law enforcement.

Benjamin Song fired 11 shots at the responding officers, hitting one in the neck. The officer has since recovered.

Investigators found that the members of the group sent messages using Signal stating “blue lives don’t matter” and “send projectiles over the yellow vests.”

Antifa-aligned operatives have also attacked people protesting against drag shows held for children. They pepper-sprayed demonstrators speaking out against subjecting children to sexually inappropriate performances.

The group, a decentralized movement united by far-leftist ideology, became more prominent on the national stage after President Trump was first elected in the 2016 election. Since then, its adherents have physically attack people at Trump rallies and other conservative events under the guise of fighting fascism.

I’m not sure how effective it is to announce undercover investigations into Antifa and other violent left-wing groups. But those who embrace Antifa’s ideology are clearly a threat to regular people. In many cases, they get away with their antics — especially in cities like Portland, Oregon, where police do not seem very concerned about stopping them from attacking people.

