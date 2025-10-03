It's Time to Ask Why Portland Police Are So Soft on Antifa

Earlier today, we told you how Portland police arrested independent conservative journalist Nick Sotor after he was assaulted by a mob of Antifa radicals.

It's clear something is very wrong in Portland, because police and local government have no interest in stopping Antifa from engaging in violent, damaging protests outside federal property in the city. People are questioning if there's collusion, tacitly or otherwise, between local law enforcement and Antifa:

ANTIFA: The Portland Police are now colluding with Antifa to prosecute federal officers protecting the ICE facility. Each time federal officers engage with Antifa Portland Police liaisons collect statements and videos from Antifa to facilitate state criminal charges against DHS… pic.twitter.com/Bwa89YheVN — @amuse (@amuse) October 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

Each time federal officers engage with Antifa Portland Police liaisons collect statements and videos from Antifa to facilitate state criminal charges against DHS agents. The officers do NOT intervene when they witness Antifa committing assaults, vandalism, or trespass - famously refusing to arrest journalist @KatieDaviscourt's attacker and more recently arresting X independent journalist Nick Sortor for disorderly conduct (When Antifa set fire to the American flag Nick put it out - presumably that is the disorderly conduct).

Portland ICE Director Cammila Wamsley spoke with Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, and she blamed the Portland police for bowing to the political edicts of Portland's Leftist mayor and city council:

NEW: ICE’s Portland Director tells me it’s like there’s a “bubble” around the ICE building where Portland PD won’t respond to violence due to politics from Mayor & city council. She says it’s frustrating for Feds to watch people get attacked on the street & not have jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/Xouwfsy4D5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2025

Wamsley told Melugin, “So the Portland Police Bureau is is really under guidance from the mayor and the city council and other people that they're not there. First off, they're not really supposed to respond to this building. There have been folks that have been assaulted right down here on the street, even across the street. And it takes Portland police a while to respond or sometimes they don't respond at all, which is unfortunate because, you know, people here deserve to be protected by the police, just as they would six blocks from here."

She continued, "But that is not the stance that PPB has based on what the mayor and the and the city council has has provided the guidance to them. So, no, if there's any immigration enforcement happening in this building at all, which there is a lot of the time, they will not respond. But more than that, there's, like I said, like more of a bubble around the building where they don't respond all the time and if they do respond, it's afterwards.”

Melugin posted a pic of Portland police "observing" a scuffle outside the Portland ICE facility:

Portland Police observing from across the street. pic.twitter.com/ltUUlaIVYK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2025

Melugin asked Wamsley if the situation was frustrating. Wamsley replied, "It is frustrating. It's frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don't have the authority to be able to really step in unless there's some nexus to federal law."

She added, "That's frustrating for us. It's frustrating to feel that if we have a situation in which our officers are overwhelmed with a number of people, I mean. We've seen it before. The folks here can go from a crowd of 50 to a crowd of 1000 in in 30 minutes. Yeah. And then, you know, depending sometimes we only have 20 officers here. We would we would not be able to defend the building with that show of force, if you will, especially if they're the folks who are intent on on committing violence."

President Trump was right to send federal agents into Portland to restore order in and around federal facilities, just as he was right to declare Antifa a terrorist organization.

