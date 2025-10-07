Here's Why This Senator Wants Pam Bondi to Investigate the Biden Administration

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to appoint a special counsel to investigate how the Biden administration used the Justice Department to target conservatives and other dissenting voices.

Advertisement

During Bondi’s Tuesday hearing before Congress, Hawley argued that “we need a special prosecutor to be appointed whose sole responsibility is to get to the bottom of what has happened” in various instances of the Biden administration weaponizing government against the right.

The senator referred to the recent news that former special counsel Jack Smith spied on Republican lawmakers. “I think we need to know exactly who approved the wire taps on United States senators, who knew about it, what agents were involved at DOJ or the FBI,” Hawley said.

He also brought up the Biden administration’s targeting of pro-life activists. “We need to have thorough hearings into what has happened these last four years and this abuse that has now just been uncovered because we have to ensure that it stops,” the lawmaker insisted. “As you just said, Attorney General Bondi, we have to ensure that it stops. This chapter in American history needs to come to a close, never to be opened again. The use of the most powerful law enforcement bodies in the world against ordinary citizens and political opponents must end once and for all.”

BREAKING: Pam Bondi just CONFIRMED that a Special Counsel will likely be APPOINTED to look into EVERY WAY that Biden's DOJ TARGETED Conservatives!



Hawley: "I think we need a special prosecutor to be appointed whose SOLE RESPONSIBILITY will be to get to the bottom of what has… pic.twitter.com/VE35ojAKcf — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2025

Several reports have surfaced about “Arctic Frost,” an FBI and DOJ operation that was launched in 2022 that targeted Republican officials. The White House gave government cellphones used by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI as it investigated the aftermath of the 2020 election

After seizing the devices, the FBI started drafting a search warrant allowing them to access the data. Smith allegedly used the operation to monitor private communications involving Hawley, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said, “It is a disgrace that I have to stand on Capitol Hill and reveal this — that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of US lawmakers for political purposes.

Hawley is right — there definintely needs to be an investigation. Over the past four years, it is clear the Biden White House was using the government to target political opponents. It unjustly imprisoned pro-life protesters, spied on dissenting voices, and took major action against those exercising their Second Amendment rights.

Hopefully, Bondi will grant Hawley’s request. I don’t expect any accountability because we live in a two-tiered justice system that protects powerful people. But at least there could be some much-needed light shed on their misconduct.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.