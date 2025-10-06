Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool...
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work?
VIP
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big...
Trump Sent in the Troops – Now the State Is Suing
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Democrats Again Block Bill to Reopen Government
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling Answers Questions About ICE, Antifa
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues
Israel Deports Flotilla Failure Greta Thunberg to Greece
Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues
DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers...
Speaker Johnson Blasts Hakeem Jeffries Call to Televised Debate On Schumer Shutdown
Guess How Much the Schumer Shutdown is Costing American Taxpayers
An Extremist Strategy Is Not an Exit Strategy
Tipsheet

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP Senators

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 06, 2025 5:16 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In March, Townhall first reported on "Arctic Frost," an operation by the Biden administration's DOJ and FBI. It was opened up in 2022 by former FBI agent and anti-Trump activist Timothy Thibault.

Advertisement

Here's what Fox News said about Thibault at the time:

The Biden White House turned over government cellphones belonging to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a bureau probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, tying Trump to that investigation without sufficient predication, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The FBI did not need a warrant to physically obtain the government phones from the Biden White House. 

But after acquiring the devices, agents began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Now we've learned that former Special Counsel Jack Smith, as part of "Arctic Frost," was tracking the cell phones of almost a dozen Republican Senators.

Here's more on that from Fox News:

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Fox News Digital has learned.

A document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, revealed that Smith and his "Arctic Frost" team investigating Jan. 6 were allegedly tracking the phone calls of GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The FBI's Deputy Director, Dan Bongino said, "It is a disgrace that I have to stand on Capitol Hill and reveal this — that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of U.S. lawmakers for political purposes." 

He also said, "That era is over."

Director Kash Patel said, "The American people deserve the truth, and under my leadership, they will have it. We promised accountability for those who weaponized law enforcement, and we will deliver it."

A source familiar with the investigation into "Arctic Frost" said the Biden administration gladly played along with the FBI's witch hunt, noting, "Biden’s Office of White House Counsel, under the leadership of Dana Remus and Jonathan Su, gave its blessing and accommodation for the FBI to physically obtain Trump and Pence’s phones in early May 2022. Weeks later, the FBI began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data."

Last month, we had more reports that "Arctic Frost" was a sweeping FBI operation that targeted almost 100 Republicans, including individuals and groups like the Republican Governors' Association and Turning Point USA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk.

During an earlier hearing, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said, "Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

Advertisement

It's clear that the Biden administration and Democrats weaponized government against Republicans and Americans to advance their Leftist agenda and cement their power in Washington. 

Thankfully, the Trump administration is going to put an end to this.

"Under our watch, the FBI will never again be turned against the American people," Patel promised.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JANUARY 6 REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die Matt Vespa
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool Bags About It Matt Vespa
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big Trouble Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement