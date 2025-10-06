Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP Senators

In March, Townhall first reported on "Arctic Frost," an operation by the Biden administration's DOJ and FBI. It was opened up in 2022 by former FBI agent and anti-Trump activist Timothy Thibault.

Here's what Fox News said about Thibault at the time:

The Biden White House turned over government cellphones belonging to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a bureau probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, tying Trump to that investigation without sufficient predication, Fox News Digital has learned. The FBI did not need a warrant to physically obtain the government phones from the Biden White House. But after acquiring the devices, agents began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Now we've learned that former Special Counsel Jack Smith, as part of "Arctic Frost," was tracking the cell phones of almost a dozen Republican Senators.

BREAKING: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was reportedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican senators as part of his January 6 investigation, FOX News Digital has learned. pic.twitter.com/ABS3xdyHmv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2025

Here's more on that from Fox News:

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Fox News Digital has learned. A document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, revealed that Smith and his "Arctic Frost" team investigating Jan. 6 were allegedly tracking the phone calls of GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

The FBI's Deputy Director, Dan Bongino said, "It is a disgrace that I have to stand on Capitol Hill and reveal this — that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of U.S. lawmakers for political purposes."

He also said, "That era is over."

Director Kash Patel said, "The American people deserve the truth, and under my leadership, they will have it. We promised accountability for those who weaponized law enforcement, and we will deliver it."

A source familiar with the investigation into "Arctic Frost" said the Biden administration gladly played along with the FBI's witch hunt, noting, "Biden’s Office of White House Counsel, under the leadership of Dana Remus and Jonathan Su, gave its blessing and accommodation for the FBI to physically obtain Trump and Pence’s phones in early May 2022. Weeks later, the FBI began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data."

Last month, we had more reports that "Arctic Frost" was a sweeping FBI operation that targeted almost 100 Republicans, including individuals and groups like the Republican Governors' Association and Turning Point USA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk.

During an earlier hearing, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said, "Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

It's clear that the Biden administration and Democrats weaponized government against Republicans and Americans to advance their Leftist agenda and cement their power in Washington.

Thankfully, the Trump administration is going to put an end to this.

"Under our watch, the FBI will never again be turned against the American people," Patel promised.

