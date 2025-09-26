'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the Justice Department’s decision to indict former FBI Director James Comey, arguing that the action against him was not motivated by politics.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Patel emphasized that “Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others” and “called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so.”

“The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids,” he added. “Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion.“

Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others. They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so. The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 26, 2025

In a prior post, the FBI director said “previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust.”

Patel continued, “Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose.”

Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025

Comey is facing two felony charges, according to the indictment. Prosecutors allege that he lied to Congress during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 30, 2020. The former FBI director allegedly falsely testified that he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports” about an investigation concerning a high-profile individual.

Comey posted a video shortly after the indictment was announced. "My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," he said. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right.

The Justice Department claims Comey’s statements were deceptive. He is also being charged with obstruction of a congressional proceeding over the alleged lie.

The indictment does not provide details about the nature of the information that was leaked. It could refer to information related to FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton's email scandal and the Russia collusion hoax.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt government officials like James Comey.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.