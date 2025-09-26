Trump: We May Have a Deal on Gaza
The Left’s Lies Have Consequences—and They’re Written in Blood
Lib Reporter Drops the Most Insane Line About Latino Kids and ICE
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered...
Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January...
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class...
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It
Sean Duffy Announces New Emergency Rules to Overhaul CDL Eligibility
Georgetown Students React to Flyers Glorifying Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Jeffries Vows Anyone Involved in Comey Indictment 'Will Face Accountability'
Inflation Data for August Is in...
Comey Posted a Video After Indictment. Here's What He Had to Say.
Trump Announces Slew of New Tariffs
VIP
Theo Von's Objection to DHS Using Him in Video Spurs Debate
Tipsheet

'Hypocrisy on Steroids': Kash Patel Torches Media Over Comey Indictment

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 26, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the Justice Department’s decision to indict former FBI Director James Comey, arguing that the action against him was not motivated by politics.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Patel emphasized that “Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others” and “called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so.”

“The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids,” he added. “Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion.“

In a prior post, the FBI director said “previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust.”

Patel continued, “Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose.”

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Comey is facing two felony charges, according to the indictment. Prosecutors allege that he lied to Congress during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on September 30, 2020. The former FBI director allegedly falsely testified that he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports” about an investigation concerning a high-profile individual.

Comey posted a video shortly after the indictment was announced. "My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," he said. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right.

The Justice Department claims Comey’s statements were deceptive. He is also being charged with obstruction of a congressional proceeding over the alleged lie.

The indictment does not provide details about the nature of the information that was leaked. It could refer to information related to FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton's email scandal and the Russia collusion hoax.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt government officials like James Comey.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them. Matt Vespa
The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left Victor Davis Hanson
Foreigners Who Mocked Kirk’s Death Might Soon Regret It Jeff Charles
So, That's Why NJ's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Didn't Walk With Her Graduating Class at Annapolis Matt Vespa
Trump: We May Have a Deal on Gaza Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement