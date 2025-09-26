Comey Posted a Video After Indictment. Here's What He Had to Say.

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Instagram Thursday evening to declare his innocence after being indicted for allegedly giving false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way," Comey said in the video. "We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she's right.

"But I'm not afraid," Comey added. “And I hope you’re not either. I hope instead you are engaged. You are paying attention, and you will vote like your beloved country depends upon it, which it does. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I’m innocent, so let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”

A grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, indicted Comey on Thursday on two felony charges stemming from Comey’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2020 about the FBI’s investigation into links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. The obstruction of Congress charge accuses Comey of making “false statements” at that hearing, but is silent about what they were. The false statement charge relates to Comey’s denial at the hearing that he authorized anyone at the FBI to speak to the media anonymously about FBI investigations related to Trump or his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton. Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told investigators with DOJ’s inspector general that Comey authorized him to talk to a reporter about an aspect of an investigation the FBI conducted into the Clinton Foundation. (Politico)

On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel defended the agency against claims the move represents the "politicization of law enforcement."

"Career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff led the investigation into Comey and others," he said on X. "They called the balls and strikes and will continue to do so. The wildly false accusations attacking this FBI for the politicization of law enforcement comes from the same bankrupt media that sold the world on Russia Gate- it’s hypocrisy on steroids. Their baseless objections tell us now, more than ever, that we are precisely over the target and will remain on mission until completion."

