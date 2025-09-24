Mother Turns in Son After He Allegedly Tried to Torch Synagogue

Police arrested a man suspected of an arson attack on a synagogue in Florida on Tuesday after the suspect’s mother turned him in.

The mother of Blake Hoover told the authorities that she suspected her son was involved in the attack because he continually expressed antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ sentiments, according to Fox 4.

A new police report is revealing more details about the arson and hate crime investigation connected to the synagogue attack. According to the suspect's mother, she told detectives Blake Hoover "has a hatred toward homosexuals and Jewish people that's become worse over the past years." The report said Blake's mother was watching the news on Sept. 20 about the arson at Chabad of Charlotte County. Details revealed in the news segment led Hoover's mother to believe her son was responsible based on his previous threats and anti-Semitic statements, the probable cause affidavit said. Investigators said they discovered evidence of accelerant on the inside and outside walls of the classroom in addition to a broken screen and window at the scene on Sept. 19.

The mother’s sister contacted law enforcement on Monday, telling them that Hoover was the suspected arsonist. She told police that the mother said her son “rants that he hates Jewish people among other people.”

Deputies told the news outlet that they had responded to the home earlier on Monday for an unrelated hit-and-run incident. When they arrived, the mother told them she believed her son was responsible for the arson attack. She said Hoover “has a hatred toward homosexuals and Jewish people that’s become worse over the past years.”

Hoover allegedly told his mother that he was going to burn down Chabad of Charlotte County. The sister reported seeing him leave the home with black spray paint cans on the night of the arson.

On the night of the fire, the report said Blake told his mother he was going out. She said she noticed a gas can missing from the garage after he left, according to Fox 4. The mother called him and begged him not to burn anything down. She said he was barefoot when he came home, holding a spray can, and went to bed. When she checked the garage, documents said Blake's mother found the gas can had been returned but was empty. When questioned the next morning, Blake said he "just sprayed the letter J, not a big deal." The mother said Blake always refers to Jewish people as "Js." "I felt in my gut that my son did it," she told investigators. After seeing details on the news, she became more convinced Blake was responsible because she had seen him leave the house with a can of spray paint. When she asked what it was for, the report said Blake didn't answer her.

Hoover is facing charges for arson, criminal mischief, and a potential hate crime enhancement. He could be facing up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

