Kamala Harris Eviscerates Joe Biden Over Pre-Debate Phone Call

Former Vice President Kamala Harris threw some serious shade at her former boss in her book about why she failed to win the 2024 presidential election.

Politico published an excerpt from Harris’ book in which she criticized former President Joe Biden over a phone call he made to her just before her debate with President Donald Trump.

Moments before a make-or-break debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris got an unexpected phone call: It was a peeved President Joe Biden, demanding to know why she had been bad-mouthing him to donors. The call left Harris rattled at a critical moment in her abbreviated campaign and highlighted her at-times strained relationship with her boss, the former vice president writes in a new memoir released Thursday. “My head had to be right. I had to be completely in the game,” she recalled. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself.” Harris recounts the anecdote in “107 Days,” her account of her failed sprint of a campaign for the White House, to illustrate what she portrays as an at-times strained relationship with Biden before and after his decision to abruptly abandon his reelection effort. Harris wrote she felt “warmth and loyalty” towards Biden, but that their relationship was tested leading up to the election, including with the phone call ahead of the September debate when he accused her of criticizing him to “powerbrokers” in Philadelphia. “Why’s he asking that?” Harris wrote.

Minutes before Kamala went on the debate stage, Biden called her to say that his brother told him that she was bad-mouthing him.



Harris writes: “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself”https://t.co/rvvVxmqJla — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 18, 2025

The former vice president acknowledged her mistake in failing to distance herself from Biden during the campaign. She notes that she “took too much time” before realizing that his presidency had become an albatross around her neck.

Harris also indicated in her book that she had initially planned to choose former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate. However, she decided against it because, like most Democratic politicians, she believed America was too racist and homophobic to vote for this ticket. She explained that it would be “too big of a risk” for a Black woman to run with a homosexual running mate.

She said Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man.”

“But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk,” she added.

I’m sure the phone call might have thrown her off her game a bit. But the reality is that Harris was about as good a presidential candidate as Biden would be for babysitting one’s daughters. Her lack of charisma, combined with her inept communication style, were clear signs that her campaign was doomed to fail from the beginning.

