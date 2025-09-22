These Countries Just Did a Huge Favor for Hamas





The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia announced that they are recognizing the creation of a Palestinian state on Sunday.

The announcements ignited a global firestorm amid the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From Fox News:

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia on Sunday announced the recognition of the Palestinian state, in the hope that a two-state solution will bring peace with Israel despite protests from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move is intended "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis." "We recognized the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people," Starmer said in a video message posted on X. "Today we join over 150 countries who recognize a Palestinian state also. A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future." He insisted that the recognition of statehood was not a reward for Hamas, the terror group that carried out the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that led to some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, being killed and the abduction of another 251. Hamas is the current Palestinian governing body in the Gaza Strip. "Hamas is a brutal terror organization," Starmer said, adding that Hamas will have "no future, no role in government, no role in security," in a Palestinian state. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also recognized a Palestinian state, posting on X that Canada offers its "partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong released a joint statement recognizing a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but affirmed that Hamas “must have no role in Palestine.

President Donald Trump criticized the development, arguing that it only benefits Palestinian terrorist organizations. A reporter asked the president whether there is “any use at all in pressuring Israel now to come to some longer-term solution.”

“Well, you could make the case that you're rewarding people, that you're rewarding Hamas if you do that,” Trump replied. “I don't think they should be rewarded. I'm not in that camp, to be honest. We'll let you know where we are, but I am not in that camp.”

He added, “if you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas, and I’m not about to do that.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the announcements, calling them an “absurdity” and a “reward for terrorism,” CNN reported. He vowed to retaliate against nations that recognized a Palestinian state, characterizing it as a threat to Israel’s survival. During a cabinet meeting, he said Israel would fight “against the slanderous propaganda aimed at us” and said the recognition of a Palestinian state would “endanger our existence and constitute an absurd prize for terrorism.”

The Jewish state’s formal response will come after his upcoming meeting with Trump.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid described the development as “a diplomatic disaster, a bad move and a reward for terror.”

The recognition of a Palestinian still will likely not deter Israel’s military policy in Gaza. The Israeli government remains focused on eliminating Hamas as a threat while rescuing the hostages the terrorist group took on October 7, 2023. “This will not have one millimetre of influence on policymaking,” said former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror.

Nevertheless, this could be the beginning of a global trend. France is expected to recognize the Palestinian state during a summit on Monday, according to CNN.

The international recognition is unlikely to change things on the ground. It will not stop Israel’s military campaign against Hamas and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. However, it does give the Palestinians a bit of a diplomatic boost. Each country that recognizes Palestinian statehood strengthens the push for a two-state solution.

