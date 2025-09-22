Was Michigan's Secretary of State High When She Approved This License Plate?
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Is Very 'Hurt' That White Lawmakers Voted to Honor Charlie Kirk and Condemn Violence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 22, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is quite unhappy with her White colleagues who refused to vote against a resolution honoring Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence.

The resolution passed with a 310 - 58 vote on Friday. But some Democrats were loath to condemn the brutal assassination. 

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crockett complained that not enough White lawmakers opposed the measure. 

“You know what? One of the things I do want to point out that's not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians,” she whined. “For the most part, the only people that voted ‘no’ were people of color, because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

Crockett added: “And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us.”

Black faces on the left often complain about how White people don’t do enough to help the Black community. Yet, they spend an inordinate amount of time screaming at White people on camera when it’s convenient. They have foolishly embraced the notion that browbeating White people into compliance, like a nagging wife trying to get her husband to pick up his socks, is the way to protect racial minorities.

Back in February, Crockett was discussing the Trump administration’s efforts against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Instead of giving a principled argument related to the issue, she went full “White Man Bad.”

“I am tired of the White tears,” she said during an appearance on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live.” She further stated that “the coddling is for the White boys” and that “the only people that are crying are the mediocre White boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder.”

That’s right, folks. Crockett believes the best way to persuade more White people to ally with the Black community is by insulting them. 

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is how you know people like this lawmaker don’t actually care about Black people. The behavior is the tell. Crockett is only focused on getting attention by creating snappy soundbites that don’t actually mean anything. If folks like her actually took these issues seriously, she would use a better form of persuasion.

But to her, this is nothing more than a political theater show.

The truth is that you can’t insult someone into supporting you — and I don’t believe for a second that Crockett is dumb enough not to know this. The truth is that, like other Black faces promoted by White progressives, her only role is to tap dance for those who fund and push her. It’s the same for the Joy Reids and Jemele Hills of the world. They get paid big bucks to get in front of cameras to call White people racist — whether their statements are accurate or not.

Meanwhile, as folks like Crockett put on political performances, the people they claim to champion are still struggling. But what does that matter when you can simply bash White people for clout, clicks, and cash?

