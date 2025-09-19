A Resolution to Honor Charlie Kirk Passed — but the Real Story Is in the Vote Count

The House has passed a resolution honoring the life of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence — despite the opposition of at least 58 Democrats.

The resolution passed in a 310 to 58 vote, with 38 Democratic lawmakers voting “present” and 22 refusing to vote on the measure at all.

58 Democrats just voted AGAINST (another 38 voted "Present") on a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk and condemning political violence.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) while speaking with reporters, affirmed that the resolution passed. “We passed a resolution to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kire, my late friend, the friend of so many in this chamber, and we called out political violence in America,” Johnson said. “In fact, I want to read with you the final line of this resolution because I think it's something that the American people are eager to hear. It says this: ‘The House of Representatives calls upon all Americans to reject political violence, recommit to respectful debate, uphold American values, and respect one another as fellow Americans.’”

He added, “Sadly, a number of Democrats could not bring themselves to vote for that. We have to let everybody make their own judgments about that.”

Several Democratic lawmakers complained about the resolution in the lead-up to the vote. Some Democrats believed rejecting the measure could give Republicans an easy political win. But others took issue with the language in the resolution. “People are worried that we’re being totally set up,” the lawmaker said, referring to how the House unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution after two Democratic lawmakers were gunned down in Minnesota last month.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) explained that Democratic leadership will vote for the resolution, but is not pressuring other members to do the same.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) slammed the resolution. She told Axios she is “not sure what is honorable” about Kirk’s views. She claimed she lives under “heinous threats every single day” coming from Republicans.

Another lawmaker who was undecided at the time told Axios that the GOP is “politicizing his death in ways I’m not comfortable with.”

Other Democrats stated that they would vote in favor of the measure. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) was one of them. “The guy was assassinated,” he said. He said he “disagreed with him on a lot of things, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was shot in the neck on live TV in front of his kids and wife.”

He lauded the resolution as a way to heal America’s political divisions.

The resolution praises Kirk as a “courageous American patriot” whose life was “tragically and unjustly cut short in an act of political violence.” The measure highlighted Kirk’s Christian faith, devotion to family, and his work to promote “fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.”

I’m not sure what is so objectionable about condemning political violence — but it appears some Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to support such a measure.