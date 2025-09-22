Jasmine Crockett Says Her Rhetoric Isn't As Bad As Charlie Kirk's, but Her Record Tells a Different Story

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) recently showed that, like most politicians, she doesn’t truly mean what she says.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crockett hypocritically suggested that her inflammatory comments are acceptable while those of Republicans are not. Host Dana Bash played a montage of Crockett calling President Donald Trump “an enemy to the United States” and a “wannabe Hitler.”

“Do you have a responsibility as an elected official not to raise the temperature, but rather lower the temperature, particularly when there are people out there who listen to elected officials all over the place who are not well, who use that as a way to instigate the political violence that you are calling out?” Bash asked.

“I think that my responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest,” Crockett replied. “And the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history.”

The lawmaker defended her rhetoric, saying she is “using language because it is accurate language,” whereas “When we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill speech of jokesters, when…that is a playbook out of Hitler.”

Crockett claimed that she has never employed the same type of language that Trump, Charlie Kirk, and others on the right have used.

“But one of the things that I've never done that the President has done consistently is called specifically for violence. He has said, ‘oh, beat that one up,’” Crockett said. “He has said those types of things. We know that Charlie Kirk was saying things about who should live and who should die. I have never said those kinds of things.”

The lawmaker then criticized Republicans for not wanting to “talk about the fact that slavery was real in this country and that my people were enslaved and dragged and raped and abused.”

🚨NEW: CNN's Dana Bash *CONFRONTS* Jasmine Crockett with clips of her inciting rhetoric — then lets her spew more bile for 2+ minutes🚨



"When we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill speech of jokesters ... that is a playbook out of Hitler! And I won't… pic.twitter.com/Xa73oQtom3 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 21, 2025

This might sound valid on the surface to some, but there is one big problem: Jasmine Crockett is lying.

Crockett has most certainly made incendiary comments that could be considered violent. The lawmaker might think we forgot when she called for Elon Musk to be “taken down” because she doesn’t like the idea of cutting unnecessary government spending. “On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” she said on video.

She later claimed she was referring to taking down Musk economically. But the fact that she made the comments amid conversation about rampant vandalism and violence being perpetrated against Tesla vehicles and their owners, one could be forgiven for assuming her clarification was a heaping pile of bovine excrement.

During an interview with the Texas Standard, Crockett lashed out at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “This dude has to be knocked over the head like hard right? LIke there is no niceties with him like at all. Like you go clean off on him, right?”

While speaking at Tougaloo College’s graduation, Crockett referred to the fight between a Black security guard and his friends and a White boat crew that attacked him. She brought up how one of the Black participants used a chair during the fight.

She told graduates, “Your moment is now…You all know how to use a chair.” She exhorted them to “make room at the table” for themselves despite facing adversity. The lawmaker defended her words, claiming it was a cultural reference, not a literal call to violence.

Of course, Democrats would claim this language has nothing to do with violence — but if someone on the right had uttered these words, their attitudes would be much different, wouldn’t they?

Here’s the thing: Inflammatory rhetoric has been part of American political discourse from the nation’s inception. So has hypocrisy. Crockett and other politicians embody this reality to a disturbing degree. It is the verbal version of throwing a stone and hiding one’s hands. Crockett is clearly no better than those she condemns — which is why nobody except folks on the left takes her seriously