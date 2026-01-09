*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run...
Tipsheet

Target Hasn't Completely Dumped the Woke Nonsense

Amy Curtis
January 09, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

If you want to pinpoint when woke activism and DEI hit the corporate world, you could argue that it started with Target, which was one of the first major businesses to push "gender neutral" restrooms and "trans-friendly" clothing for kids.

Target faced massive backlash for it, including a lawsuit from shareholders, and lost billions in revenue. Last March, the company said it was rolling back its DEI initiatives, which earned it backlash from the Left instead. But the Left doesn't comprise as much of Target's customer base as normal people do, so sanity was largely restored.

The store was recently in the news after a woke Karen harassed an elderly Target employee for wearing a Charlie Kirk "Freedom" shirt while she was working. Target didn't punish the employee and kept itself out of the story.

We say "largely," because there's still some woke going on, as evidenced by this sweater they're selling right before Valentine's Day:

If it said "Dump Her," we'd get a million columns about the inherent misogyny of Target, "toxic masculinity," and sexism. For this, it's just "Slay, Queen, you don't need no man!" cheering from feminists.

Related:

TRANSGENDER WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

The rest of us, however? We're over this.

"Men are not the problem, white, liberal women are, in my opinion," wrote the user. That's absolutely correct.

This is also true, but the hatred of men needs to stop.

When you tell young women to not get married and not have kids, it leaves them open to protest ICE in Minneapolis.

Yeah, the Left loves to tell us misogyny is the problem, but it's not.

Yes. What's good is now considered evil, and what is evil is considered good.

Maybe Target is itching for another boycott or backlash.

