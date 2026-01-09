Oregon Democrats Defend Violent Venezuelan Gang Member After Another ICE-Involved Shooting in Oregon

Yesterday, the news broke that there was another ramming incident targeting ICE, which resulted in ICE having to shoot a driver in self-defense. This time, the driver was a Venezuelan member of the Tren de Aragua gang, who tried to run over ICE agents as he fled from justice. His passenger was also struck. She's reportedly involved in sex trafficking and prostitution.

The shooting came a day after Leftist anti-ICE activist Renee Good was shot and killed in Minneapolis after she struck an ICE agent with her vehicle. Never letting a crisis go to waste, and never missing an opportunity to go to the mattresses for violent criminals and illegal aliens, Leftists rallied to deify Good and attack ICE.

Now in Portland, both the city's mayor, Keith Wilson, and the Oregon governor Tina Kotek are doing just that with a literal gang member.

After authorities said two people were injured in a shooting involving a federal agent on Thursday, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called "on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place."



— ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2026

Wilson called on ICE to "halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place."

"We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time has long passed. That is why we are calling on ICE to halt all operations in Portland until a full and independent investigation can take place,” Mayor Wilson said.

Here's more:

Two people were shot and injured by a federal agent in Southeast Portland on Thursday, prompting Mayor Keith Wilson to call on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to halt all its operations while the shooting is fully investigated. According to the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol agents tried to pull over a car and arrest the driver. They say the driver tried to hit the agent with his car, which is when the agent opened fire. A man and woman in the car have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Governor Kotek also wants ICE to stop enforcing federal law in her state.

OREGON GOV. TINA KOTEK: “We are all shaken and outraged by another terrible, unnecessary, violent event instigated by the reckless agenda of the Trump administration.”



“This time in our own state, in our largest city, coming just one day after the tragedy in Minnesota.”



— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 9, 2026

“The priority right now is a full, completed investigation, not more detentions. My message to the federal government is this--we demand transparency. We demand your cooperation with Portland Police and the Multnomah County DA, because we need to investigate this incident efficiently and effectively, so we can rebuild trust with our nation's government,” said Governor Kotek.

If the Democrats don't want trouble, they should not have allowed millions of illegals to cross our border, then encouraged illegals and Leftist Americans to defy law enforcement officials and either resist arrest or obstruct enforcement operations.

All they have to do is tell people to cooperate with federal law enforcement, and there wouldn't be problems.

But they won't, so here we are. And the Trump administration should keep sending ICE to these blue states and cities until the message sinks in.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

