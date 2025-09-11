Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

State Department Has a Brutal Message for Immigrants Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 11, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

The State Department has issued a warning against immigrants who are celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Deputy State Department Secretary Christopher Landau in a post on X warned that “foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country” and that he has “been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”

He also asked social media users to “bring such comments by foreigners to my attention.”

X users have already been answering Landau’s call for assistance.

Landau did not give details on the action the State Department will take against immigrants who make such comments. Earlier this year, the Trump administration began revoking the visas of immigrants who glorified violence and celebrated terrorism on college campuses. 

From the moment reports of the shooting surfaced, left-wing media figures used the opportunity to downplay or even celebrate Kirk’s death. A former MSNBC contributor actually got on the air and blamed Kirk for his own assassination — similar to how other leftists did with President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination. The network fired him soon after.

Other media figures referred to Kirk as “divisive” and other popular legacy media pejoratives.

Still, amid the indecency, there were many high-profile Democrats, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former President Barack Obama, and others, who condemned the shooting while calling for an end to political violence.

Nevertheless, the online left has been continuing their antics — especially on platforms like TikTok, where many users are mocking Kirk’s death. 

