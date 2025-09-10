An MSNBC Political Analyst Just Got Fired Over These Remarks About Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk is no longer with us. The conservative activist, host, and founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, today. He was 31. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two children. A shooter took a single shot, striking Kirk in the neck. The footage is ghastly. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

As condolences and thoughts and prayers pour in, you can leave it to MSNBC to peddle gun control and other personal attacks on Kirk, who promoted freedom, liberty, and conversation, the latter of which he felt was crumbling across the political landscape. When both sides fail to communicate, bad things happen. Take Matthew Dowd, a former Bush aide, who now debases himself as the typical liberal political analyst on this insufferable network. He essentially blamed Kirk for getting shot. I’m not kidding.

“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then say these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place,” Dowd said.

MSNBC had to deliver an apology afterward, calling Dowd's remarks "inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable."

🚨MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot.



“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place”



What a disgusting thing to say. pic.twitter.com/iPX4NiQXZl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

Matthew Dowd on MSNBC suggests it's CHARLIE KIRK'S FAULT HE WAS SHOT:



“[He is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions.” pic.twitter.com/Bbl2aicMGn — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) September 10, 2025

Statement from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in… — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 10, 2025

UPDATE: Dowd has been fired.

BREAKING



I’m told Matthew Dowd has been fired by MSNBC after his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier today. pic.twitter.com/NKpUs4Bp7V — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 11, 2025