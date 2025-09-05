Trump Unleashes on Democrats Over 'Epstein Hoax' in Fiery Rant

President Donald Trump on Friday called for ending the “Democrat Epstein Hoax” as demands to release the full details of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit activities intensify.

Advertisement

Trump savaged Democrats criticizing him for his handling of the Epstein matter in a lengthy post on Truth Social. “The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!” Trump wrote. “They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that?”

The president further pointed out that Democrats were “nowhere to be found” during Epstein’s trials and in the years leading up to his 2019 death. “The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!” Trump continued.

Trump argued that Democrats “don’t care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before” and claimed the furor over Epstein “is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others, in order to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republcian President, and the record setting failure of the previous Administration, and the Democrat Party.”

“The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them,” the president added. “It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax, and give the Republicans credit for the great, even legendary, job that they are doing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The calls for releasing the Epstein files have only grown louder after the Justice Department issued a memo in July indicating there was no evidence the sex trafficker maintained a list of high-profile individuals who were involved with his operations.

Six of Epstein's victims announced recently that they are taking it upon themselves to compile a list of people who participated in the sex trafficking ring. During an exclusive interview with NBC News, they expressed frustration at the Justice Department’s failure to release key information about Epstein.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS ANNOUNCE THEY WILL RELEASE THEIR OWN LIST: "We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. We will compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world, and it will be done by survivors and for survivors; no one else involved." pic.twitter.com/uzB0TptMQ3 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) September 3, 2025

Epstein victim Jess Michaels said, “I’m coming here because there’s been a severe miscarriage of justice, a delay in accountability.”

Advertisement

Lisa Phillips added, “They have emails. They have flight logs. They have a list they’ve compiled, right?”

Phillips further explained that the victims have “been compiling lists of our own and we have so many other survivors.”

Another victim pointed out that “there were many people that knew what he was doing that wre involved in the sex trafficking ring.”

Trump’s not wrong about Democrats who suddenly took an interest in Epstein’s case after he took office. We didn’t hear nary a peep from the leftist peanut gallery while former President Joe Biden was in the White House. Now, they appear to have seen the light — or at least an opportunity to exploit Epstein’s victims to attack the Orange Man What Is Bad™.

Still, there are plenty of people who honestly want to know who was connected to Epstein’s crimes. For those people, it seems nothing less than full transparency will satisfy them.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.