'We Know the Names': Epstein Victims Say They Will Compile Their Own Client List

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 03, 2025 12:30 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims plan to create their own list of clients who participated in his sex trafficking operation.

Six survivors discussed the plan during an exclusive interview with NBC News. They said they are working on their own list of high-profile individuals who could have been involved with the sex trafficker. 

“I’m coming here because there’s been a severe miscarriage of justice, a delay in accountability,” said Jess Michaels, one of Epstein’s victims.

Lisa Phillips complained about the Justice Department’s failure to release the information to the public. “They have emails. They have flight logs. They have a list they’ve compiled, right?” she said. “And I feel like if they’re not going to release this list to the public that everybody wants to see, we want to know who it is.”

Phillips further stated that many of Epstein’s victims “know we’ve been compling lists of our own and we have so many other survivors.” She exhorted them to “please come forward” so they can “seek justice … on our own.”

The survivor also stated that Epstein “wasn’t doing this for himself” and that other people were involved in his activities.

“I mean, let’s not beat around the bush. The parties, the charity events on the island, everyone that he was involved with, not everybody, because obviously there were people that didn’t – there were people that didn’t know about what he was doing,” she said. “But there were many people that knew what he was doing that were involved in the sex trafficking ring.”

Phillips joined other victims in a press conference announcing their decision to compile their own list. 

The controversy over the Epstein Files has not yet died down after the Justice Department issued a memo earlier this year claiming the sex trafficker did not have a list of clients. The agency has begun releasing some information to Congress and plans to hand over more documents related to Epstein. But the calls for more transparency appear to be growing stronger.


