This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump

A member of Polish media found out that it’s not a good idea to try to get President Donald Trump in a “gotcha” moment during a Wednesday press conference.

The smackdown occurred during a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. The reporter brought up how Trump has “expressed frustration” with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to iron out a peace deal with Ukraine. The reporter stated that there has been “no action” on this front.

“How do you know there's no action?” Trump asked.

“Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action?” the president continued. “That costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? I haven't done phase two yet or phase three. But when you say there's no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job. Because if you remember, two weeks ago, I said, If India buys, India has got big problems, and that's what happened. So don't tell me about that.”

President Trump SHUTS DOWN a reporter, tells him to GET A NEW JOB!



You'd better be prepared with a better question if you're going to challenge President Trump. pic.twitter.com/kIMpw1Wff9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

Trump imposed new tariffs on India last month because it was buying oil from Russia. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president took similar action against Turkey and China. He also deployed nuclear submarines to critical areas after a Putin ally made provocative statements about nuclear war.

Trump also met with Putin in Alaska to work toward a peace deal. He sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky days later.

It is abundantly clear that the Trump administration is trying to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, unlike his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, who was concerned only with allowing the war to continue.

Yet, even these efforts elicited anger among members of the left-wing media, who believed it was a good idea to lambast the president for trying to end a war.

Meanwhile, Putin has escalated attacks against Ukraine even after meeting with Trump, who is currently working with European allies to reach a deal that would work for both parties.

Trump indicated that there would be a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelensky. However, Putin has not shown much interest in the idea.

The bottom line is that under Trump, the US is taking a decidedly different approach to the war in Ukraine. Instead of fueling the hostilities by sending Ukraine an unending stream of weapons and financial support, Trump wants the two nations to form a lasting peace agreement. This obviously takes time. So the constant yammering coming from the left is not only absurd, but it also shows how little the left cares about ending the war.

