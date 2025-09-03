Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their...
Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing
Here's How Tim Walz Is Taking Full Advantage of the Annunciation Catholic Church...
'We Know the Names': Epstein Victims Say They Will Compile Their Own Client...
Guess Who Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Is Blaming for High Crime Rates
Epstein Files: Release It All!
GMU President Defies Federal Order, Refuses Apology Over DEI Violations
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer: 'There's Not a List'
America Faces First Ever Population Decline in 250 Years
'Louisiana Lockup': ICE’s Newest Prison Is Open for Business
President Trump to Attend Yankees Game on 9/11
Zeldin Celebrates 'Massive' Court Win Upholding EPA’s Termination of ‘Gold Bar’ Grants
VIP
What the White House Just Did on LinkedIn Is Hilarious
A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend
Tipsheet

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 03, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A member of Polish media found out that it’s not a good idea to try to get President Donald Trump in a “gotcha” moment during a Wednesday press conference.

The smackdown occurred during a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. The reporter brought up how Trump has “expressed frustration” with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to iron out a peace deal with Ukraine. The reporter stated that there has been “no action” on this front. 

Advertisement

“How do you know there's no action?” Trump asked.

“Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action?” the president continued. “That costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? I haven't done phase two yet or phase three. But when you say there's no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job. Because if you remember, two weeks ago, I said, If India buys, India has got big problems, and that's what happened. So don't tell me about that.”

Trump imposed new tariffs on India last month because it was buying oil from Russia. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president took similar action against Turkey and China. He also deployed nuclear submarines to critical areas after a Putin ally made provocative statements about nuclear war. 

Trump also met with Putin in Alaska to work toward a peace deal. He sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky days later.

It is abundantly clear that the Trump administration is trying to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, unlike his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, who was concerned only with allowing the war to continue.

Recommended

Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yet, even these efforts elicited anger among members of the left-wing media, who believed it was a good idea to lambast the president for trying to end a war.

Meanwhile, Putin has escalated attacks against Ukraine even after meeting with Trump, who is currently working with European allies to reach a deal that would work for both parties.

Trump indicated that there would be a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and Zelensky. However, Putin has not shown much interest in the idea. 

The bottom line is that under Trump, the US is taking a decidedly different approach to the war in Ukraine. Instead of fueling the hostilities by sending Ukraine an unending stream of weapons and financial support, Trump wants the two nations to form a lasting peace agreement. This obviously takes time. So the constant yammering coming from the left is not only absurd, but it also shows how little the left cares about ending the war.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA TARIFFS UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer: 'There's Not a List' Dmitri Bolt
A Chicago Democrat's Deranged Explanation for His City's Violent Weekend Guy Benson
GMU President Defies Federal Order, Refuses Apology Over DEI Violations Dmitri Bolt
The Number of Mass Shooters Identifying as Transgender Since 2020 Is Quite Alarming Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Advertisement