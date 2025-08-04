Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine

President Donald Trump levied new tariffs on India Monday after the country refused to stop buying Russia oil, which is fueling Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine and preventing a ceasefire.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The move comes one week after Trump moved his deadline for Putin to come to the negotiating table in good faith from nearly two months to just 10 days.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump told reporters in Scotland.

“It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said about next steps. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people. They’re great people. I don’t want to do this to Russia.”

Further, Trump moved two nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" on Friday in response to provocative statements from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump announced.

Meanwhile, Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is set to be in Moscow this week as tensions between the U.S. and the Kremlin continue.

