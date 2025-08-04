A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered
VIP
Trump Is Just Doing Business
Establishment GOP Scrambling to Fend Off MAGA Insurgent Nate Morris
Watch How Cory Booker Responds When Asked About Socialist NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran...
Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years
Inside the Upside-Down
Trump 'Is a Piece of S**t': Crockett’s Plan to Win the Midterms
Newsom to California Voters: Let Me Rig the Maps Like Texas
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Cheers on Socialist Mamdani, Dems Back Communist Agenda While City Crumbl...
Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block...
VIP
Republican Lawmaker Will Introduce Bill Banning Mid-Decade Redistricting in This Blue Stat...
Even President Trump Said It's the 'HOTTEST' Ad Out there
Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US
Tipsheet

Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 04, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump levied new tariffs on India Monday after the country refused to stop buying Russia oil, which is fueling Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine and preventing a ceasefire. 

Advertisement

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

The move comes one week after Trump moved his deadline for Putin to come to the negotiating table in good faith from nearly two months to just 10 days. 

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump told reporters in Scotland. 

“It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said about next steps. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people. They’re great people. I don’t  want to do this to Russia.”

Further, Trump moved two nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" on Friday in response to provocative statements from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. 

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump announced. 

Meanwhile, Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is set to be in Moscow this week as tensions between the U.S. and the Kremlin continue. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block Redistricting Vote Sarah Arnold
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal Jeff Charles
A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered Katie Pavlich
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing Guy Benson
Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement