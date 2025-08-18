CNN Furious That Adam Schiff Is Facing Federal Investigations

CNN is not too happy that Democrats who sought to weaponize the government against President Donald Trump might face accountability.

The alleged news outlet published a report taking Trump to task for supposedly using the FBI and Justice Department against Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

During Trump’s first term, then-Rep. Adam Schiff was on the forefront of the Russiagate hoax as well as the first doomed effort to impeach him. Back in those days, Schiff was a regular on cable news networks, constantly claiming to have decisive evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

He never provided the evidence. Because there was no evidence. As with most politicians, Schiff brazenly lied to the American public and got away with it.

Schiff also played a critical role in the Democratic House Subcommittee on Jan.6, which was nothing more than a politically motivated effort to con the nation into believing that Trump had incited the riot at the US Capitol building.

“Now, with Trump back in the White House and Schiff in the Senate, the president is using the full force of the federal government to try to turn the tables on his longtime nemesis,” CNN politics reporter Jeremy Herb wrote.

Confession: I really want to make a marijuana joke using Jeremy’s last name, but I am resisting the temptation.

Anyway, the article notes that FBI Director Kash Patel released internal documentation showing that Schiff approved illegal leaks of classified information regarding the Russia hoax. He further pointed to the fact that Schiff is now under federal investigation for mortgage fraud.

The attacks on Schiff are the latest example of how Trump and his government have carried out a campaign of retribution against a wide swath of the president’s perceived political enemies, ranging from former Trump officials to members of Congress to the prosecutors who brought cases against Trump while he was out of office. CNN reported this month that the Justice Department opened a grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James over the civil actions she brought against Trump and the National Rifle Association. That came after the Trump administration launched an investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud against James, similar to those leveled against Schiff. (James’ attorney said they were “baseless and long-discredited allegations.”) Trump has called for James to be prosecuted for years, too.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department in May, alleging that Schiff misrepresented his primary residence in multiple mortgage applications. Between 2003 and 2019, the lawmaker listed his home in Potomac, Maryland, as his principal residence on refinancing applications — even though he currently holds office in California. The complaint alleges that this enabled him to obtain more favorable loan terms and a $7,000 tax break in the Golden State.

The investigation centers on multiple alleged violations, including wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud, and making false statements to financial institutions.

So far, it’s not clear whether Schiff committed mortgage fraud or other crimes. But if there is smoke, investigators must find out if there is fire. If Trump had engaged in any of these actions, CNN would certainly support a Democratic administration looking into it. In fact, the outlet had no unkind words to say about the myriad of politically motivated legal actions against Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Even though it was clear that Democrats were trying to influence the outcome of the election by throwing as many criminal prosecution efforts at him as possible, CNN never so much as questioned them, which is one of a billion reasons why Americans do not trust legacy media.

