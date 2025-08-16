Angry Democrats Rage Against Trump for Trying to End a War

Democrats are big mad that President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to move closer toward an end to the war in Ukraine.

Before and after the summit, leftists excoriated Trump for the meeting and even seemed to argue that Putin somehow got the upper hand — even though this was only the first in-person meeting between the two leaders about the war.

In essence, some of these people seem to be rooting against Trump successfully ending the bloodshed happening in Ukraine.

Media pundit Malcolm Nance, a chronic TDS sufferer, wrote a post on X in which he referred to an image of Trump and Putin meeting on the tarmac in Alaska as a “BENEDICT ARNOLD IMAGE.”

“Trump gives a murderous KGB dictator our highest honors, red carpet treatment and welcomes Putin and Russia’s illegal billions in from the cold,” Nance wrote. “He will betray Ukraine & America for a percentage.”

Journalist Surya Kanegaonkar claimed the Russian presdient “appears to have turned the tables” and that President Trump “showed he had little to offer in the joint press conference.”

Putin saved Trump the ignominy of outright failure. That said, Trump’s body language and somber tone said much. He appeared worn. Yet he displayed the minimal required bravery to be seen as at least mildly successful. Sticking points remain in talks since Putin holds the cards. Meanwhile, Putin used this summit to legitimize himself in the broader international community as a rational actor, willing to negotiate but committed to his cause.

MeidasTouch made utter fools of themselves for getting upset at how Trump walked when approaching Putin.

Several Democratic lawmakers also took issue with Trump committing the unpardonable sin of trying to end a war.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed the president, saying he “rolled out the red carpet” for Putin, who is an “authoritarian thug.”

“While we wait for critical details of what was discussed – on first take it appears Trump handed Putin legitimacy, a global stage, zero accountability, and got nothing in return. Our fear is that this wasn’t diplomacy – it was just theatre,” Schumer said, according to The Guardian.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said he feared that the summit “could once again end with America ceding ground to an autocrat who has spent his career undermining democratic values,” Fox News reported.

Trump and Putin met for almost three hours. Trump described the meeting as “productive” but noted that the two leaders had not yet come to a finalized agreement on Ukraine. He further stated that he would discuss the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other US allies. “It’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done,” he told reporters.

Trump did not give much detail on the meeting. He did say he and Putin agreed on “a lot of points” while there were still “one or two pretty significant items” that were not resolved.

Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said the talks “definitely been productive” and praised Trump for acknowledging “a significant economic potential of cooperation between US and Russia.”

Anyone who expected an immediate peace deal from this meeting either doesn’t understand how these negotiations work, or was being far too optimistic. Of course, some just straight out lied about it.

This was the very first in-person confab between Trump and Putin. There was no way they were going to get the job done in three hours. If Trump is able to facilitate an end to this war, it will likely take more meetings with Putin and Zelensky. Right now, it is far too early to tell whether Trump is taking the right steps toward peace. Nevertheless, the notion that Democrats hate Trump more than they hate war says quite a bit about their priorities.

