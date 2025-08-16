President Donald Trump made it clear on Saturday that under his leadership, the goal isn't some temporary ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict—it's a real, lasting peace deal. Unlike the Biden administration’s endless cycle of blank checks and vague diplomatic posturing, Trump is taking a results-driven approach aimed at ending the bloodshed and restoring stability. His comments suggest he is not interested in managing a war indefinitely or appeasing globalist interests—he wants to stop it. With his proven record of tough negotiation and America-first diplomacy, Trump is positioning himself as the only leader willing and able to broker a serious peace, not just another photo-op agreement that kicks the can down the road.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Following a pivotal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ahead of upcoming talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump declared his plan to push for a definitive resolution to the war—aiming not just to pause the conflict, but to bring it to a permanent close. The president called his day in Alaska a major success, highlighting positive talks with Putin, Zelensky, and European leaders. He said all parties agreed that the best path forward is a full peace agreement—not just a temporary ceasefire—to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, with a potential meeting with Putin to follow. Trump emphasized that a real peace deal could save millions of lives.