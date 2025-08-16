VIP
NY Times Says Burn the Constitution to Save Democracy
Winning School Boards Is Not Enough
TDS Drives Jimmy Kimmel to Get Italian Citizenship
How Dare Anyone Question Wokeness at the Smithsonian Museums?
Redistricting in Historic Perspective
California Gov. Newsom Wants to Gerrymander His State, Wants to Win Democratic Nomination...
Still Dishonest After All These Years: The New York Times
Medically Assisted Suicide Is a Bad Idea
Zelensky, Trump Set for High-Stakes D.C. Meeting to Discuss Ending Russia-Ukraine War
Life
Time to Stop Endangerment of Developing Economies with CO2 Regulation
Democrats Nuancing Their Way to Irrelevancy
Arizona Man Charged With Embezzling Over $2.4 Million From Retirement Plans
Jury Convicts Georgia Man of $16M COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
Tipsheet

Trump Pushes for Real Peace in Russia-Ukraine War: 'Not a Ceasefire, A Full Agreement to End It'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 16, 2025 10:25 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump made it clear on Saturday that under his leadership, the goal isn't some temporary ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict—it's a real, lasting peace deal. Unlike the Biden administration’s endless cycle of blank checks and vague diplomatic posturing, Trump is taking a results-driven approach aimed at ending the bloodshed and restoring stability. His comments suggest he is not interested in managing a war indefinitely or appeasing globalist interests—he wants to stop it. With his proven record of tough negotiation and America-first diplomacy, Trump is positioning himself as the only leader willing and able to broker a serious peace, not just another photo-op agreement that kicks the can down the road.

Advertisement

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday. 

Following a pivotal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ahead of upcoming talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump declared his plan to push for a definitive resolution to the war—aiming not just to pause the conflict, but to bring it to a permanent close. The president called his day in Alaska a major success, highlighting positive talks with Putin, Zelensky, and European leaders. He said all parties agreed that the best path forward is a full peace agreement—not just a temporary ceasefire—to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, with a potential meeting with Putin to follow. Trump emphasized that a real peace deal could save millions of lives.

Recommended

Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Tags:

RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart Jeff Charles
Who Has Been Busy Destroying Democracy? Victor Davis Hanson
TDS Drives Jimmy Kimmel to Get Italian Citizenship Leah Barkoukis
How Dare Anyone Question Wokeness at the Smithsonian Museums? Tim Graham
Arizona Man Charged With Embezzling Over $2.4 Million From Retirement Plans Scott McClallen
VINDICATED: Durham Report Annex Reveals the Truth About the Russia Hoax – We Were Right Jordan Sekulow

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gov. Abbott Calls Surprise Special Session As Texas Dems’ Vacation Stunt Falls Apart Jeff Charles
Advertisement