Superman Is Now Helping ICE Hunt Illegal Immigrants

Actor Dean Cain announced on Tuesday that he is joining with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to assist President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

The actor, who played Superman on the 1990s TV show “Lois and Clark,” posted a video on X in which he stated that he was sworn in as an ICE agent. He said he “felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans—not just talk about it. So I joined up.”

Cain urged viewers to follow his lead, noting that “You can earn lots of great benefits and pay.”

Yeah, since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals—including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers—you name it. Very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets. You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus. Think about that—student loan repayment, legally—haha—enhanced retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles.

The 59-year-old actor went on to state that ICE “is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets.”

He added, “I like that. I voted for that.”

The actor recently discussed his decision during an interview on Fox News. “Are you gonna be hopping out of ICE vans and apprehending guys?” the host asked.

Cain responded, saying he “will do whatever Director [Todd] Lyons wants me to do…I somehow doubt I’ll be in that position, but I would be there in a heartbeat.”

These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them. So rarely these days are we seeing that. You know, someone like Daniel Penny stands up—he gets vilified. [FBI Deputy Director] Dan Bongino steps up, gives up $5 million a year, and goes and takes his position at the FBI.

Cain’s announcement comes after the Homeland Security Department launched a new recruitment initiative called “Defend the Homeland.” It is seeking to hire 10,000 new ICE agents using the $75 billion in funding coming from Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

“In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Noem.

