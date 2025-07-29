ICE Recruits To 'Defend the Homeland' Alongside Uncle Sam

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a major recruitment campaign amidst growing immigration enforcement efforts and new funding from the Trump administration. President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" provided $75 billion in funding, which will enable DHS to hire 10,000 new ICE agents.

Advertisement

DHS launched its recruitment campaign, titled "Defend the Homeland," alongside posters featuring President Donald Trump, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in an X post. "This is a defining moment in our nation’s history."

To attract new applicants, ICE is offering $50,000 signing bonuses, student loan payments or forgiveness, and extra retirement benefits for special law enforcement officers. The agency is also offering "administratively uncontrollable overtime" for Deportation Officers (ERO).

“Your country is calling on you to serve at ICE and defend the Homeland," said Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons in a statement. "In the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies, the dedicated men and women of ICE now face unprecedented challenges in removing millions of criminal illegal aliens from our country. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, we now have funding to recruit and hire Americans who want to patriotically serve their country and protect American communities."

ICE's webpage features the popular recruiting symbol Uncle Sam and the banner "America Needs You." The website lists three key roles: deportation officer, criminal investigator, and general attorney. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with adjusted age restrictions for certain positions.

Many Homeland Security agents who quit or retired under the Biden administration are capitalizing on rehiring incentives and returning to work, according to a report by The New York Post. For those who participate in "Operation Return to Service," ICE also offers annual bonuses of $10,000 for up to three years.

"I had a LinkedIn account, and I had to shut it down," said Border Czar Tom Homan in an appearance on Newsmax. "Thousands of agents who already wanted to come back from the Border Patrol and from ICE, without a signing bonus."

Homan said the agencies are offering a $10,000 signing bonus to former employees who return to the agencies or are reinstated out of retirement.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is finally empowered to do their jobs again," said Lyons. "Join ICE today and help us defend the Homeland.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!