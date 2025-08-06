The FBI Just Released Surprising Numbers About Crime Rates in America

There appears to be some good news on the crime front, according to the latest report from the FBI.

America’s crime rate dropped drastically across every major category in 2024, according to the FBI’s annual Unified Crime Report, CBS News reported.

The FBI’s report received data from over 16,000 law enforcement agencies that cover about 95.6 percent of the US population. The FBI found that “a violent crime still occurrred on average every 25.9 seconds” in the US, but overall violent crime has dropped by 4.5 percent compared to 2023.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter were down 14.9 percent while robberies fell by 8.9 percent. Rape decreased by 5.2 percent and aggravated assault by three percent. CBS News noted that “the murder and nonnegligent manslaughter rate dropped for a second straight year” to five per 100,000 people. This represents the lowest point since 2014.

Property crimes have also declined, falling by 8.1 percent, with motor vehicle thefts plummeting by 18.6 percent. This represents the “largest one-year drop ever recorded in that category,” CBS News explained. However, car theft still remains higher than it was in 2019.

Burglaries decreased by 8.6 percent, with larceny-theft dropping by 5.5 percent. The Council on Criminal Justice told CBS News that “These numbers are promising but not surprising” because crime is “dropping across all sizes of jurisdictions.”

However, the organization tempered its optimism by pointing out that “The police data is critical, but it’s also important to remember that most crimes are not reported to police, so the overall volume is much higher than what’s represented here.”

"The nation's reported violent and property crime rates stood at the lowest levels since the 1960s in 2024."

Crime rates dropping back to pre-COVID levels is a positive development — especially since the data includes enough law enforcement agencies to cover over 95 percent of the US population.

There are several factors that have contributed to the drop in crime rates. One issue is the clearance rate for violent crimes. Nationally, agencies reported clearing 43.8 percent of all violent crimes in 2024, a modest increase from prior years. Moreover, the clearance rate for murder jumped to 61.4 percent in 2024 after a historic low of 49.4 percent in 2021.

Another significant factor is violence reduction programs, which involve efforts to engage those at the highest risk of committing violent crimes. The City of Baltimore experienced a significant drop in crime in large part due to its group violence reduction strategy that was launched in 2022. The program provides in-person outreach, life coaching, and social services.

Great news!



Baltimore has seen a huge drop in crime rates:



🔻 Homicides: -22%

🔻 Nonfatal shootings: -19%

🔻 Rapes: -35%

🔻 Robberies: -22%

🔻Juvenile homide victims: -71%



Read the full story below on what’s driving the decline! — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 2, 2025

The program uses a “carrot and stick” approach, supporting those who reject violence while punishing those who continue committing violent crimes. The city partnered with private nonprofits to engage with the community to address the factors that lead to violent crime and provide an alternative for residents living in the most dangerous areas.

There is still more work to be done when it comes to reducing crime. But it appears things are trending in the right direction at the moment.