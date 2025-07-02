This City Just Did Something Nobody Thought Was Possible

The City of Baltimore has experienced a substantial decline in gun violence and other violent crimes over recent years.

The Baltimore Police Department released its data for 2025 on Tuesday. It shows a 22 percent drop in homicides compared to the same time period last year. The number of juvenile victims has plummeted by 71 percent while nonfatal shootings dropped by 19 percent.

Advertisement

The data further reveals that rapes have dropped from 188 to 122, a 35 percent decline. Aggravated assaults also went down 11 percent, while robberies decreased by 22 percent.

Here is Baltimore City's murder rate going back to 1985. 2025 is set to be least murderous Baltimore City in at least 40 years. Though sadly this is still a murder rate more than 5(!) times that of NYC or the national average. pic.twitter.com/CyBIyf1HPB — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) July 1, 2025

These numbers reflect a trend that began in 2024, when homicides decreased by 23 percent compared to 2023. In fact, it was the lowest number of homicides the city has experienced since 2011. Nonfatal shootings had dropped by 34 percent, with juveniles seeing a 74 percent reduction in homicides, according to the police department’s year-end report.

As of this morning, homicides are down 27.7% and nonfatal shootings are down 19.6% compared to this time last year.



Our continued progress is the direct result of the comprehensive, evidence-based public safety strategy that we have implemented in partnership with residents. pic.twitter.com/Pv5ygRy9ME — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 1, 2025

One of the significant factors in this trend is that law enforcement is arresting suspected shooters at a higher rate. The city is seeing a clearance rate of 64 percent when it comes to homicides and a 44 percent clearance rate for nonfatal shootings. These rates are about 20 percent higher than the agency’s ten-year average, according to WBAL.

The work of community-based outreach efforts has also been credited with contributing to the decline in crime — especially as it concerns juveniles. Organizations like Roca Baltimore have played a crucial role in making the city a safer place. The group offers jobs, classes, mentoring, and other services for at-risk youth and young adults.

These numbers are an encouraging sign for residents of Baltimore, a city that has historically struggled with high crime rates far above the national average. It appears that higher community engagement, along with better policing, has made a significant difference in curbing crime.

There is still work to be done as the city’s crime rate is still higher than many other cities. But it appears that the city is making progress in making its communities safer.