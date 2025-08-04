Nancy Mace Just Made a Huge Announcement

Well, it’s official. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is running for South Carolina governor.

In a post on X, she announced her intention to throw her hat into the ring. “I’m running to be the Governor of South Carolina!” she wrote. “God’s not done with South Carolina and neither am I. You and me. Our mission begins now.”

Mace will likely be the contender with the most name recognition on a national scale. However, the primary field is already crowded.

From The New York Times:

Ms. Mace, 47, is one of the highest-profile Republicans to join the race. Still, the candidate pool is already filled with big names in the state, including Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s longtime attorney general; Pamela Evette, the state’s lieutenant governor; and Representative Ralph Norman, one of the most conservative members of the U.S. House. The incumbent governor is barred from seeking another term. Ms. Mace has hinted about running for the office for some time. She made her decision public Monday on social media, on the cable TV talk show Fox & Friends and at a morning event in Charleston, which is part of her competitive House district. She has been keeping the White House informed of her plans, though it was not clear whether President Trump would endorse her. Ms. Mace said in an interview Sunday afternoon that she was prepared to be a “super MAGA governor,” referring to the pro-Trump Make American Great Again movement. “It’ll be Trump in high heels,” she said.

Last week, the lawmaker indicated she would soon decide whether she will run for governor. “I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future,” she said during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox Report Weekend.”

Currently, there are eight contenders who have announced their intention to seek the governor position. These include former Gov. Mark Sanford, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep. Ralph Norman, and several others.

A Targoz Market Research poll conducted last month showed Mace in the lead with 16 percent support. She was followed closely by Wilson at 15 percent and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette garnered eight percent. However, 52 percent of respondents were undecided, which means these numbers will change drastically as the race gets closer.

