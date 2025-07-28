VIP
Democrats Are the Physically Broken Party
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
VIP
Bill Introduced to End Handgun Rosters
Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown
The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX
VIP
TikTok Hired a Hate Speech Manager. Here's Why.
Bibles, Crucifixes, and Mezuzahs in the Office: Trump Admin Issues New Memo
Dem Senator Won’t Say If He’ll Run for President in 2028
Florida Senator Rick Scott Has Message for NYC Residents
President Trump Is Making American Maritime Great Again
Tipsheet

Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next 'Couple of Days'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 28, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she will decide in the coming days whether she will enter the South Carolina governor's race. 

“I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future,” Mace said during an interview on Fox News’s “Fox Report Weekend.”

Advertisement

“I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke,” she continued. “It’s gone woke over the last couple of years.”

Despite the crowded field, with candidates including state Attorney General Alan Wilson, state Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, Mace said it was a “two-man race” between her, if she enters, and Wilson, “who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve.”

The Republican lawmaker said she doesn’t believe the people of South Carolina “will go for that,” and reiterated that her decision will come in “over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it.” 

A recent survey from the South Carolina Policy Council shows Mace ahead of the other candidates, though 52 percent are undecided. 

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Mace referred to the survey in an interview on Monday, where she encouraged "those that want to come after" her to "bring it." 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

NANCY MACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Do Republicans Have a Decent Shot at Defying History in the Midterms? Guy Benson
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for President in 2028 Jeff Charles
Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement