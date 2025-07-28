Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next 'Couple of Days'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she will decide in the coming days whether she will enter the South Carolina governor's race.

“I will be making a decision over the next couple of days about my future,” Mace said during an interview on Fox News’s “Fox Report Weekend.”

Advertisement

“I believe I may be forced to run for governor because I can’t watch my beautiful red state of South Carolina go woke,” she continued. “It’s gone woke over the last couple of years.”

Despite the crowded field, with candidates including state Attorney General Alan Wilson, state Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, Mace said it was a “two-man race” between her, if she enters, and Wilson, “who likes to put pedophiles on trial and give them one day in jail serve.”

The Republican lawmaker said she doesn’t believe the people of South Carolina “will go for that,” and reiterated that her decision will come in “over the next couple of days, and we’re excited about it.”

A recent survey from the South Carolina Policy Council shows Mace ahead of the other candidates, though 52 percent are undecided.

SCOOP: A new poll in the 2026 South Carolina governor's race is out from @scpolicycouncil



GOP primary:

Mace - 16%

Wilson - 15%

Evette - 8%

Norman - 6%

Kimbrell - 3%



Undecided - 52%



Democratic primary:

Graham - 5%

Johnson - 5%

Ott - 2%

Norrell - 2%

Sutton - 2%



Undecided - 83% pic.twitter.com/S5etE5r9Bn — Sophie Brams (@sophiebrams) July 28, 2025

Mace referred to the survey in an interview on Monday, where she encouraged "those that want to come after" her to "bring it."

"To those that want to come after me, I say: bring it.” — @NancyMace



Rep. Nancy Mace is teasing a decision “in the coming days” on a potential run for SC governor, touting strong poll numbers and growing momentum. pic.twitter.com/PKwfnr74ym — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) July 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!