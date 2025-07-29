Chuck Schumer is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 29, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Police are saying the individual who carried out a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan was trying to target the NFL’s headquarters in the office tower where the incident occurred.

Shane Tamura reportedly left behind a note explaining the reasons for his actions, according to The New York Times.

The police said that a three-page note was found in the wallet of the gunman who opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office tower on Monday, killing four people.

The note carried by the gunman, Shane Tamura, a former high school football player, referred to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E., a brain disease that has afflicted people who play contact sports. The disease can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

The note, from which the police released excerpts, also inveighed against the National Football League, which has offices at 345 Park Avenue, where the shooting took place, saying it had concealed the danger of the sport in favor of profits.

In the note, Tamura wrote, “Study my brain please” and “I’m sorry.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Tuesday that Tamura intended to target the NFL’s headquarters. He took the elevator to the wrong floor where he shot and killed one person.

Tamura also shot and killed an NYPD officer and a Blackstone executive during the attack.

Members of legacy media immediately used the shooting to push for gun control and inject race into the situation. Before the shooter’s identity was confirmed, CNN intimated that he was “possibly white.” When his identity was confirmed, it was clear that he is a racial minority — possibly Black and Asian.

