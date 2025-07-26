Ghislaine Maxwell 'Didn't Hold Back' in Meeting With Justice Department About Epstein's Clients

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for being Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, reportedly participated in a lengthy interview with Justice Department officials.

The DOJ offered limited immunity to provide information about high-profile individuals who may have been involved with Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, according to ABC News.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who sources told ABC News initiated the meetings with the Department of Justice, answered questions for about nine hours over two days after being granted a limited form of immunity, the sources said. The immunity allowed Maxwell to freely answer Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's questions without fear that her responses could later be used against her, the sources said. The so-called proffer immunity is commonly granted to individuals prosecutors are seeking to make cooperators in a criminal case. Maxwell has already been tried, convicted and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls.

David Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, told the news outlet that “There have been no asks and no promises” and that the Justice Department asked his client about “maybe 100 different people.”

"She didn't hold anything back," Markus added.

He declined to be specific about who Maxwell was asked about or whether she provided information about others who might have allegedly committed crimes against victims, as Blanche said he was seeking.

The lawyer emphasized that Maxwell has not asked for anything in return for her testimony but that she “would welcome any relief.”

The Justice Department has not yet disclosed the details of the conversation. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated he would discuss this “at the appropriate time” in a post on X.

It is still uncertain whether Maxwell will seek some form of relief in exchange for her testimony. Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz speculated that she and her lawyers would try to cut a deal with the Justice Department.

The meeting has sparked discussion about whether President Donald Trump would offer Maxwell a pardon. The New York Times reported that Maxwell stated she wants to have her sentence thrown out, reduced, or receive a pardon.

However, he has never suggested this was his intention. “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about,” Trump said.

During another exchange with reporters, he stated he didn’t “know anything about the conversation” and that “this is no time to be talking about pardons.”

