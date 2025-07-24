Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI
Tipsheet

Here's What Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Will Do During DOJ Meeting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 24, 2025 1:15 PM
Chris Ison/PA via AP, File

Former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz believes Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, will cut a deal with the Justice Department to give information on the sex trafficker’s activities.

Maxwell is expected to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday. Dershowitz told The New York Post, “She’s going to make a deal.” 

Dershowitz previously represented Epstein. “That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her,” he told The Post.

The attorney previously referred to Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence, as the “Rosetta Stone” of Epstein’s world. He said, “She knows everything — not just about the perpetrators but the victims. And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators.”

Dershowitz last week defended the Trump administration against allegations that it is concealing the Epstein files. These accusations cropped up after the Justice Department issued a memo claiming the sex trafficker did not have a list of high-profile clients who used his illicit services.

 “There is no client list and never has been a client list,” Dershowitz told NewsNation. “A client list suggests that Jeffrey Epstein made a list of people to whom he trafficked women. What there is is a redacted FBI affidavit from accusers.”

Still, the lawyer further intimated that he knows of prominent individuals who participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. “I can tell you right now, none of them are public figures who are currently in office. Some of them were previously in office. Some of them are dead, but there is no client list,” he said. 

Congress has also summoned Maxwell for her testimony. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) filed a motion to subpoena her for a deposition. 

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Oversight Committee approved my motion directing Chairman Comer to subpoena Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell to appear before the House Oversight Committee. This deposition will help the American people understand how Jeffrey Epstein was able to carry out his evil actions for so long without being brought to justice,” he said in a press release.

