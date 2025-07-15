Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is.

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz came to the Trump administration’s defense on the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying it’s two Manhattan judges hiding information, not the government.

“There is no client list and never has been a client list,” Epstein’s former attorney told NewsNation. “A client list suggests that Jeffrey Epstein made a list of people to whom he trafficked women. What there is is a redacted FBI affidavit from accusers.

“There are several of them from accusers that accuse Jeffrey, that accuse various people of having improper sex, and that has been redacted,” he continued. “The names of the people accused have been blacked out.”

Dershowitz addressed suspicions that some of the names include current political figures.

“Because I was the lawyer and I did all the investigations, I know who all these people are. I could figure out, based on everything that I saw, who Mr. X is, Mr. Y is and Mr. Z,” he said.

“I can tell you right now, none of them are public figures who are currently in office. Some of them were previously in office. Some of them are dead, but there is no client list.”

Even if redacted files were released, Dershowitz said people would be surprised by “how few names are there that haven’t already been disclosed.”

Dershowitz has said orders from judges bar him from revealing things he’d like to discuss openly.

“But Pam Bondi and the Justice Department and Donald Trump are not responsible for that,” he said. “I don’t know of any information that they could disclose that they haven’t disclosed. Maybe there is some but I’m simply not aware of it.”

Dershowitz also refuted claims that Epstein was an intelligence asset.

“If he had, he would have been dying to tell me that, because I could have used that to get him a better deal," he said, referring to his work helping get Epstein a plea deal in 2008. "If he had worked with the Mossad or the CIA, that would have been golden for me. … I can tell you with absolute certainty he had no connections to Mossad.”

His latest comments come after he made headlines recently for claiming he knew "names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them."

