Here's What Led to That SLIGHT Uptick in the Inflation Report. Everyone Simmer...
Mike Johnson Wants Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify About Epstein List
WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Democrat State Lawmaker Who Burglarized Stepmother's...
These Gun Rights Groups Slapped a 'Big Beautiful Lawsuit' on the Government That...
Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped
NBC's Weak Defense of Biden's Autopen Scandal Shows How Desperate Democrats Have Become
Trump Targets UN Over Anti-Israel Bias—Commission Resigns in Wake
Rhode Island Democrat Smears ICE As ‘Nazi Gestapo Thugs’ for Arresting Illegal Alien
Trump Issues Ultimatum, Russia Yawns, EU Whines — Trump Fires Back
Cuomo Under Fire: Rivals Pile on As Former Governor Re-Enters the Race
Republicans Will Need a Lot More Ads Like This As the Midterms Approach
Trump Champions Second Industrial Revolution in Pittsburgh
Bill Introduced to Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Terror Group
VIP
Epstein’s Former Cell Mate Shares His Thoughts on the ‘Suicide’ Narrative
Tipsheet

Dershowitz Says Trump Administration Is Not Hiding Epstein Files. Here's Who He Says Is.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 15, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz came to the Trump administration’s defense on the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying it’s two Manhattan judges hiding information, not the government.  

Advertisement

“There is no client list and never has been a client list,” Epstein’s former attorney told NewsNation. “A client list suggests that Jeffrey Epstein made a list of people to whom he trafficked women. What there is is a redacted FBI affidavit from accusers.

“There are several of them from accusers that accuse Jeffrey, that accuse various people of having improper sex, and that has been redacted,” he continued. “The names of the people accused have been blacked out.”

Dershowitz addressed suspicions that some of the names include current political figures. 

“Because I was the lawyer and I did all the investigations, I know who all these people are. I could figure out, based on everything that I saw, who Mr. X is, Mr. Y is and Mr. Z,” he said.

“I can tell you right now, none of them are public figures who are currently in office. Some of them were previously in office. Some of them are dead, but there is no client list.”

Even if redacted files were released, Dershowitz said people would be surprised by “how few names are there that haven’t already been disclosed.” 

Dershowitz has said orders from judges bar him from revealing things he’d like to discuss openly. 

“But Pam Bondi and the Justice Department and Donald Trump are not responsible for that,” he said. “I don’t know of any information that they could disclose that they haven’t disclosed. Maybe there is some but I’m simply not aware of it.”

Recommended

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Advertisement

 Dershowitz also refuted claims that Epstein was an intelligence asset. 

“If he had, he would have been dying to tell me that, because I could have used that to get him a better deal," he said, referring to his work helping get Epstein a plea deal in 2008. "If he had worked with the Mossad or the CIA, that would have been golden for me. … I can tell you with absolute certainty he had no connections to Mossad.”

His latest comments come after he made headlines recently for claiming he knew "names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them."

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud? Katie Pavlich
WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Democrat State Lawmaker Who Burglarized Stepmother's Home Jeff Charles
Things Got Heated When Ana Navarro Dismissed Her Fellow CNN Panelist's Views Because He's a 'White Man' Jeff Charles
Is NBC News Serious With This Story? Now, We Know How the Media Missed Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
These Gun Rights Groups Slapped a 'Big Beautiful Lawsuit' on the Government That Might Change Everything Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Most Aggressive Immigration Policy Yet Just Dropped Jeff Charles
Advertisement